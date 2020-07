Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the July 11th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Neither Oakville or Halton has new weekend data. Active case numbers continue falling across Ontario despite Toronto’s infections. Resolved cases in Canada surpass 80,000 as cases worldwide skyrocket.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 10, 2020. Case information released on July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day of July 9, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 260 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 27 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 286 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 274 (95.8% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 277 (96.9% of cases)

No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

10 possible active cases – no change

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Halton’s resolution rate is above 95%

HDSB and HCDSB finalize their 2020-2021 School Year Calendar

Only one hospitalization remains in Halton Region – the last case is in Georgetown

Halton’s new surveillance report show promising results

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 10, 2020. Case information released on July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day of July 9, 2020.

788 COVID-19 confirmed cases – no change

82 probable cases in Halton – no change

870 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

802 recovered (92.2% of all cases, see note below) – plus 9

827 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 95.1%)

1 person is still in Hospital – no change

43 possible active cases – no change

No more ongoing institutional outbreaks

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Active infections continue falling province-wide

Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli commented yesterday about the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan

City of Toronto accounts for more than half of Ontario’s new cases

10% overnight jump in hospitalizations

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 10, 2020. Information released as of July 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM for the end of day July 10, 2020.

36,594 confirmed cases – plus 130

32,422 recovered cases, 88.2% of all cases – plus 267

2,716 deaths, 7.4% of those confirmed cases – plus 6

35,138 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.6%

29,522 tests performed

128 people hospitalized – plus 11

31 people in ICU – minus 3

18 people on Ventilators – minus 6

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

625 total outbreaks reported – plus 3

63 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 1

Resolved cases in Canada surpass 80,000

Worldwide case count reaches 12.5 million More than 25% of which is in the United States

Four vaccines begin Stage 3 efficacy tests

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 10, 2020. Information released as of July 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM for the end of day July 10, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 107,346

221 new cases

8,773 deaths – plus 14

71,266 recoveries – plus 454

80,039 resolved cases (74.6% of all cases)

