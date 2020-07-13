Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

This is the July 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Halton Region’s health department are no longer giving weekend updates – so though Oakville has three new cases it is for 3 days. Unfortunately, there are no new recoveries. Several regions in Ontario will move to stage 3 on Friday.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Case information released on July 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of July 12, 2020.

Please note that numbers are for 3 days, since Halton has not provided updates from Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 263 – plus 3

Probable cases in Oakville is 27 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 290 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 274 (94.5% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 277 (95.5% of cases)

No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

13 possible active cases – plus 3

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Case information released on July 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of July 12, 2020.

Please note that numbers are for 3 days, since Halton has not provided updates from Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

794 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6

81 probable cases in Halton – minus 1

875 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

809 recovered (92.5% of all cases, see note below) – plus 7

834 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 95.3%)

1 patient in Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington – no change

41 possible active cases – no change

No more ongoing institutional outbreaks

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Information released as of July 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM for the end of day July 12, 2020.

The numbers are for 3 days, with the exception of daily testing numbers.

36,839 confirmed cases – plus 245

32,663 recovered cases, 88.2% of all cases – plus 241

2,722 deaths, 7.4% of those confirmed cases – plus 6

35,138 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.6%

20,896 tests performed

104 people hospitalized – plus 24

28 people in ICU – minus 3

20 people on Ventilators – plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

628 total outbreaks reported – plus 3

60 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 3

Federal government launches a children’s COVID-19 Information website

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Information released as of July 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM for July 12, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 107,590

244 new cases

8,783 deaths – plus 10

71,467 recoveries – plus 201

80,250 resolved cases (74.6% of all cases)

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Covid 19, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville