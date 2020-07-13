By Nolan A Machan
Monday, July 13, 2020 4:00 pm · 0 Comments
This is the July 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Halton Region’s health department are no longer giving weekend updates – so though Oakville has three new cases it is for 3 days. Unfortunately, there are no new recoveries. Several regions in Ontario will move to stage 3 on Friday.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Case information released on July 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of July 12, 2020.
Please note that numbers are for 3 days, since Halton has not provided updates from Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Case information released on July 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of July 12, 2020.
Please note that numbers are for 3 days, since Halton has not provided updates from Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Information released as of July 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM for the end of day July 12, 2020.
The numbers are for 3 days, with the exception of daily testing numbers.
Federal government launches a children’s COVID-19 Information website
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Information released as of July 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM for July 12, 2020.
Covid 19, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville