fbpx

July 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Photo: Oakville News

By

Monday, July 13, 2020 4:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

July 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Photo credit: Photo: Oakville News

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Nolan A Machan

Nolan A Machan

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

This is the July 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Halton Region’s health department are no longer giving weekend updates – so though Oakville has three new cases it is for 3 days. Unfortunately, there are no new recoveries.  Several regions in Ontario will move to stage 3 on Friday.

 

July 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Case information released on July 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of July 12, 2020.

Please note that numbers are for 3 days, since Halton has not provided updates from Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 263 – plus 3
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 27 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 290 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 274 (94.5% of all cases, see below note) – no change
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 277 (95.5% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
  • 13 possible active cases –  plus 3

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Case information released on July 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of July 12, 2020.

Please note that numbers are for 3 days, since Halton has not provided updates from Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

  • 794 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6
  • 81 probable cases in Halton – minus 1
  • 875 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 5
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 809 recovered (92.5% of all cases, see note below) – plus 7
  • 834 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 95.3%)
  • 1 patient in Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington – no change
  • 41 possible active cases –  no change
  • No more ongoing institutional outbreaks

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Information released as of July 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM for the end of day July 12, 2020.

The numbers are for 3 days, with the exception of daily testing numbers.

  • 36,839 confirmed cases – plus 245
  • 32,663 recovered cases, 88.2% of all cases – plus 241
  • 2,722 deaths, 7.4% of those confirmed cases –  plus 6
  • 35,138 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.6%
  • 20,896 tests performed
  • 104 people hospitalized – plus 24
  • 28 people in ICU – minus 3
  • 20 people on Ventilators – plus 2

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

Federal government launches a children’s COVID-19 Information website

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 11, 2020. Information released as of July 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM for July 12, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 107,590
  • 244 new cases
  • 8,783 deaths – plus 10
  • 71,467 recoveries – plus 201
  • 80,250 resolved cases (74.6% of all cases)

Tags:

, , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed