July 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update

By

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 3:15 pm

July 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update
This is the July 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville and Halton Region are not moving into Stage 3 on Friday but are likely to next week. Halton sees a small uptick in all statistics. More than two-thirds of Canadian cases have recovered.

Note: Oakville News now only publishes COVID-19 Updates every 2-3 days.

July 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 13, 2020. Case information released on July 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of July 14, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 265 – plus 2
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 27 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 292 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 276 (94.5% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 279 (95.5% of cases)
  • 1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – plus 1
  • 13 possible active cases –  no change

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 13, 2020. Case information released on July 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of July 14, 2020.

  • 798 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4
  • 82 probable cases in Halton – plus 2
  • 880 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 5
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 812 recovered (92.3% of all cases, see note below) – plus 3
  • 837 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 95.1%)
  • 1 patient in hospital – plus 1
  • 43 possible active cases –  plus 2
  • No more ongoing institutional outbreaks

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last published figures on July 14, 2020. Information released as of July 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day July 14, 2020.

The numbers are for 3 days, with the exception of daily testing numbers.

  • 37,052 confirmed cases – plus 102
  • 32,920 recovered cases, 88.8% of all cases – plus 135
  • 2,732 deaths, 7.3% of those confirmed cases –  plus 9
  • 35,652 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.2%
  • 23,796 tests performed
  • 115 people hospitalized – minus 22
  • 31 people in ICU – plus 1
  • 22 people on Ventilators – plus 1

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • The federal government launches a children’s COVID-19 Information website
  • More than two-thirds of Canadian cases have recovered
    • Over 90% of remaining active cases are in Quebec
  • The United States will surpass 3.5 million cases by tomorrow morning

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last published figures on July 14, 2020. Information released as of July 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 108,588
  • 233 new cases
  • 8,810 deaths – plus 12
  • 72,377 recoveries – plus 293
  • 81,187 resolved cases (74.8% of all cases)

