This is the July 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville and Halton Region are not moving into Stage 3 on Friday but are likely to next week. Halton sees a small uptick in all statistics. More than two-thirds of Canadian cases have recovered.

Note: Oakville News now only publishes COVID-19 Updates every 2-3 days.

Oakville will not be moving into Stage 3 this Friday with some parts of Ontario

Town reports two new cases and two new recoveries in the last two days

One new case is in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

Volunteers at a local mosque have made over 1,000 masks for hospitals

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 13, 2020. Case information released on July 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of July 14, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 265 – plus 2

Probable cases in Oakville is 27 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 292 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 276 (94.5% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 279 (95.5% of cases)

1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – plus 1

13 possible active cases – no change

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Halton Region omitted from Stage 3 reopening clearance on Friday

Four new cases and three recoveries reported

Oakville home to only hospitalized patient in Halton

Halton sees uptick in all statistics

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 13, 2020. Case information released on July 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of July 14, 2020.

798 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4

82 probable cases in Halton – plus 2

880 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

812 recovered (92.3% of all cases, see note below) – plus 3

837 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 95.1%)

1 patient in hospital – plus 1

43 possible active cases – plus 2

No more ongoing institutional outbreaks

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last published figures on July 14, 2020. Information released as of July 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day July 14, 2020.

The numbers are for 3 days, with the exception of daily testing numbers.

37,052 confirmed cases – plus 102

32,920 recovered cases, 88.8% of all cases – plus 135

2,732 deaths, 7.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 9

35,652 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.2%

23,796 tests performed

115 people hospitalized – minus 22

31 people in ICU – plus 1

22 people on Ventilators – plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

629 total outbreaks reported – plus 1

58 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 2

The federal government launches a children’s COVID-19 Information website

More than two-thirds of Canadian cases have recovered Over 90% of remaining active cases are in Quebec

The United States will surpass 3.5 million cases by tomorrow morning

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last published figures on July 14, 2020. Information released as of July 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 108,588

233 new cases

8,810 deaths – plus 12

72,377 recoveries – plus 293

81,187 resolved cases (74.8% of all cases)

