Advertisement
This is the July 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville and Halton Region are not moving into Stage 3 on Friday but are likely to next week. Halton sees a small uptick in all statistics. More than two-thirds of Canadian cases have recovered.
Note: Oakville News now only publishes COVID-19 Updates every 2-3 days.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 13, 2020. Case information released on July 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of July 14, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 265 – plus 2
- Probable cases in Oakville is 27 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 292 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 276 (94.5% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 279 (95.5% of cases)
- 1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – plus 1
- 13 possible active cases – no change
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 13, 2020. Case information released on July 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of July 14, 2020.
- 798 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4
- 82 probable cases in Halton – plus 2
- 880 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 812 recovered (92.3% of all cases, see note below) – plus 3
- 837 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 95.1%)
- 1 patient in hospital – plus 1
- 43 possible active cases – plus 2
- No more ongoing institutional outbreaks
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last published figures on July 14, 2020. Information released as of July 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day July 14, 2020.
The numbers are for 3 days, with the exception of daily testing numbers.
- 37,052 confirmed cases – plus 102
- 32,920 recovered cases, 88.8% of all cases – plus 135
- 2,732 deaths, 7.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 9
- 35,652 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.2%
- 23,796 tests performed
- 115 people hospitalized – minus 22
- 31 people in ICU – plus 1
- 22 people on Ventilators – plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- The federal government launches a children’s COVID-19 Information website
- More than two-thirds of Canadian cases have recovered
- Over 90% of remaining active cases are in Quebec
- The United States will surpass 3.5 million cases by tomorrow morning
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last published figures on July 14, 2020. Information released as of July 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 108,588
- 233 new cases
- 8,810 deaths – plus 12
- 72,377 recoveries – plus 293
- 81,187 resolved cases (74.8% of all cases)
Tags:
coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton Region, Health, July 15, July 15 2020, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville