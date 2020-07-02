This is the July 2nd Oakville COVID-19 Update. The town of Oakville reports no changes to their COVID-19 figures for the second day in a row. Halton reports four new cases. Ontario updates data from both yesterday and June 30th, and releases 40% of provincial COVID-19 hospitalizations in one day. Quebec now accounts for nearly 90% of remaining active cases nationwide.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Case information released on July 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 251 – no change
- Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 277 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 261 (94.2% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 264 (95.3% of cases)
- 1 Oakville Institution Outbreak – no change
- No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
- 13 possible active cases – no change
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Halton reports four new confirmed cases
- Burlington resolves all institutional outbreaks; Oakville contains only one still in Halton
- Halton Region’s case and contact follow up continues to surpass the provincial standard
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Case information released on July 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.
- 758 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4
- 81 probable cases in Halton – no change
- 839 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 3
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 760 recovered (90.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1
- 785 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.6%)
- 1 ongoing institution outbreak – minus 2
- 2 people are still in Hospital – no change
- 54 possible active cases – plus 2
- Unknown confirmed active cases
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Information released as of July 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.
- 35,370 confirmed cases – plus 153
- 30,730 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 204
- 2,680 deaths, 7.6% of those confirmed cases – plus 4
- 33,410 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%
- 24,322 tests performed
- 13,922 cases under investigation
- 119 people hospitalized – minus 80 (40% reduction)
- 40 people in ICU – minus 3
- 26 people requiring ventilators – minus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Information released as of July 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 104,642
- 222 new cases
- 8,637 deaths
- 68,217 recoveries
- 76,854 resolved cases (73.4% of all cases)
