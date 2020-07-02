fbpx

July 2nd Oakville COVID-19 Update

Thursday, July 2, 2020

This is the July 2nd Oakville COVID-19 Update. The town of Oakville reports no changes to their COVID-19 figures for the second day in a row. Halton reports four new cases. Ontario updates data from both yesterday and June 30th, and releases 40% of provincial COVID-19 hospitalizations in one day. Quebec now accounts for nearly 90% of remaining active cases nationwide.

July 2nd Oakville COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Case information released on July 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 251 – no change
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 277 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 261 (94.2% of all cases, see below note) – no change
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 264 (95.3% of cases)
  • 1 Oakville Institution Outbreak – no change
  • No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
  • 13 possible active cases –  no change

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

  • Halton reports four new confirmed cases
  • Burlington resolves all institutional outbreaks; Oakville contains only one still in Halton
  • Halton Region’s case and contact follow up continues to surpass the provincial standard

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Case information released on July 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.

  • 758 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4
  • 81 probable cases in Halton – no change
  • 839 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 3
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 760 recovered (90.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1
  • 785 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.6%)
  • 1 ongoing institution outbreak – minus 2
  • 2 people are still in Hospital – no change
  • 54 possible active cases – plus 2
  • Unknown confirmed active cases

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Information released as of July 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.

  • 35,370 confirmed cases – plus 153
  • 30,730 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 204
  • 2,680 deaths, 7.6% of those confirmed cases –  plus 4
  • 33,410 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%
  • 24,322 tests performed
  • 13,922 cases under investigation
  • 119 people hospitalized – minus 80 (40% reduction)
  • 40 people in ICU – minus 3
  • 26 people requiring ventilators – minus 4

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Information released as of July 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 104,642
  • 222 new cases
  • 8,637 deaths
  • 68,217 recoveries
  • 76,854 resolved cases (73.4% of all cases)

