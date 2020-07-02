Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the July 2nd Oakville COVID-19 Update. The town of Oakville reports no changes to their COVID-19 figures for the second day in a row. Halton reports four new cases. Ontario updates data from both yesterday and June 30th, and releases 40% of provincial COVID-19 hospitalizations in one day. Quebec now accounts for nearly 90% of remaining active cases nationwide.

Oakville reports no new cases No changes in any Oakville data for second day in a row

The town launches its Welcome Back Oakville business campaign

Chartwell Waterford Long-Term Care Facility is now the last institutional outbreak in Halton

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Case information released on July 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 251 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 277 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 261 (94.2% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 264 (95.3% of cases)

1 Oakville Institution Outbreak – no change

No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

13 possible active cases – no change

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Halton reports four new confirmed cases

Burlington resolves all institutional outbreaks; Oakville contains only one still in Halton

Halton Region’s case and contact follow up continues to surpass the provincial standard

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Case information released on July 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.

758 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4

81 probable cases in Halton – no change

839 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 3

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

760 recovered (90.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1

785 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.6%)

1 ongoing institution outbreak – minus 2

2 people are still in Hospital – no change

54 possible active cases – plus 2

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

80 patients (40% of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients) are released from hospital since yesterday

Province updates information today with figures from July 1st and 2nd Plus or minus figures today are differences from yesterday’s unreported data

Ontario Provincial Parks to offer free admission now until this weekend and free fishing for two weeks

Provincial Courts will gradually resume in-person hearings

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Information released as of July 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.

35,370 confirmed cases – plus 153

30,730 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 204

2,680 deaths, 7.6% of those confirmed cases – plus 4

33,410 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%

24,322 tests performed

13,922 cases under investigation

119 people hospitalized – minus 80 (40% reduction)

40 people in ICU – minus 3

26 people requiring ventilators – minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

611 total outbreaks reported – plus 1

80 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 7

Quebec resumes daily provincial COVID-19 case reports. Quebec now accounts for nearly 90% of active cases in Canada

Canada now averaging fewer than 2,000 cases each week

The United States approaches 50,000 daily new cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 1, 2020. Information released as of July 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day of July 1, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 104,642

222 new cases

8,637 deaths

68,217 recoveries

76,854 resolved cases (73.4% of all cases)

