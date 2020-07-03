fbpx

July 3rd Oakville COVID-19 Update

Friday, July 3, 2020

This is the July 3rd Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville and Halton Region both report more new cases than recoveries. Oakville is also home to the last institutional outbreak, but there are no active cases.

Ontario’s active COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are bouncing up and down. The USA sets a daily case record for the sixth time in the last nine days.

July 3rd Oakville COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 2, 2020. Case information released on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 253 – plus 2
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 279 – plus 2
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 262 (93.9% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 265 (95.0% of cases)
  • 1 Oakville Institution Outbreak – no change
  • No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
  • 14 possible active cases –  plus 1

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

  • Halton reports a rise in active cases and decline in recoveries for third day in a row
  • Oakville is home to the last active institutional outbreak in the region
  • Halton Region’s case and contact follow up exceeds the provincial standard

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 2, 2020. Case information released on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

  • 762 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4
  • 81 probable cases in Halton – no change
  • 843 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 4
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 762 recovered (90.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 2
  • 787 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.4%)
  • 1 ongoing institution outbreak – no change
  • 2 people are still in Hospital – no change
  • 56 possible active cases – plus 2
  • Unknown confirmed active cases

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 2, 2020. Information released as of July 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

  • 35,535 confirmed cases – plus 165
  • 30,909 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 179
  • 2,682 deaths, 7.5% of those confirmed cases –  plus 2
  • 33,591 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%
  • 24,194 tests performed
  • 15,911 cases under investigation
  • 155 people hospitalized – plus 36 (30% spike)
  • 40 people in ICU – no change
  • 25 people requiring ventilators – minus 1

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • Quebec now accounts for nearly 90% of active cases in Canada
  • Canada is averaging fewer than 2,000 cases each week
  • But the United States has surpassed 55,000+ daily new cases

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 2, 2020. Information released as of July 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 105,025
  • 254 new cases
  • 8,663 deaths
  • 68,650 recoveries
  • 77,313 resolved cases (73.6% of all cases)

