Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the July 3rd Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville and Halton Region both report more new cases than recoveries. Oakville is also home to the last institutional outbreak, but there are no active cases.

Ontario’s active COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are bouncing up and down. The USA sets a daily case record for the sixth time in the last nine days.

Oakville reports two new confirmed cases

Chartwell Waterford Long-Term Care Facility remains the last institutional outbreak in Halton The outbreak, however, reports zero active cases



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 2, 2020. Case information released on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 253 – plus 2

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 279 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 262 (93.9% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 265 (95.0% of cases)

1 Oakville Institution Outbreak – no change

No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

14 possible active cases – plus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Halton reports a rise in active cases and decline in recoveries for third day in a row

Oakville is home to the last active institutional outbreak in the region

Halton Region’s case and contact follow up exceeds the provincial standard

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 2, 2020. Case information released on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

762 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4

81 probable cases in Halton – no change

843 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

762 recovered (90.4% of all cases, see note below) – plus 2

787 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.4%)

1 ongoing institution outbreak – no change

2 people are still in Hospital – no change

56 possible active cases – plus 2

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 2, 2020. Information released as of July 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

35,535 confirmed cases – plus 165

30,909 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 179

2,682 deaths, 7.5% of those confirmed cases – plus 2

33,591 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%

24,194 tests performed

15,911 cases under investigation

155 people hospitalized – plus 36 (30% spike)

40 people in ICU – no change

25 people requiring ventilators – minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

614 total outbreaks reported – plus 3

81 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 1

Quebec now accounts for nearly 90% of active cases in Canada

Canada is averaging fewer than 2,000 cases each week

But the United States has surpassed 55,000+ daily new cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 2, 2020. Information released as of July 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 105,025

254 new cases

8,663 deaths

68,650 recoveries

77,313 resolved cases (73.6% of all cases)

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton Region, Health, July 3, July 3 2020, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville