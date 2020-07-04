fbpx

July 4th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Ontario Legislative Assembly

Saturday, July 4, 2020

July 4th Oakville COVID-19 Update
This is the July 4th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Halton Regional Health may no longer be publishing new COVID-19 data in the region on the weekends. The city of Toronto now accounts for almost all remaining active cases in the province. Quebec does not report figures for Saturday.

July 4th Oakville COVID-19 Update

  • Oakville data is the same as yesterday as Halton may no longer be reporting updates on the weekend
  • Chartwell Waterford Long-Term Care Facility remains the last institutional outbreak in Halton
    • The outbreak, however, reports zero active cases

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Case information released on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 253 – no change
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 279 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 262 (93.9% of all cases, see below note) – no change
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 265 (95.0% of cases)
  • 1 Oakville Institution Outbreak – no change
  • No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
  • 14 possible active cases –  no change

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

  • Regional data is the same as yesterday as Halton may no longer be reporting updates on the weekend
  • Halton has been reporting a rise in active cases and decline in recoveries most of this week
  • Oakville is home to the last active institutional outbreak in the region

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Case information released on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

  • 762 COVID-19 confirmed cases – no change
  • 81 probable cases in Halton – no change
  • 843 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  no change
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 762 recovered (90.4% of all cases, see note below) – no change
  • 787 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.4%)
  • 1 ongoing institution outbreak – no change
  • 2 people are still in Hospital – no change
  • 56 possible active cases – no change
  • Unknown confirmed active cases

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Information released as of July 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of July 3, 2020.

  • 35,656 confirmed cases – plus 121
  • 31,183 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 174
  • 2,687 deaths, 7.5% of those confirmed cases –  plus 5
  • 33,870 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.0%
  • 21,425 tests performed
  • 14,594 cases under investigation
  • 150 people hospitalized – minus 5
  • 39 people in ICU – minus 1
  • 26 people requiring ventilators – plus 1

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • Ontario is the only province to report new cases for Saturday July 4, 2020
  • Quebec is not reporting data for July 4
  • Global COVID-19 cases exceed 11 million

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Information released as of July 4, 2020 at 2:15 PM for the end of day of July 3, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 105,211
  • 121 new cases
  • 8,668 deaths
  • 68,868 recoveries
  • 77,536 resolved cases (73.7% of all cases)

