This is the July 4th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Halton Regional Health may no longer be publishing new COVID-19 data in the region on the weekends. The city of Toronto now accounts for almost all remaining active cases in the province. Quebec does not report figures for Saturday.
- Oakville data is the same as yesterday as Halton may no longer be reporting updates on the weekend
- Chartwell Waterford Long-Term Care Facility remains the last institutional outbreak in Halton
- The outbreak, however, reports zero active cases
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Case information released on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 253 – no change
- Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 279 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 262 (93.9% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 265 (95.0% of cases)
- 1 Oakville Institution Outbreak – no change
- No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
- 14 possible active cases – no change
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Regional data is the same as yesterday as Halton may no longer be reporting updates on the weekend
- Halton has been reporting a rise in active cases and decline in recoveries most of this week
- Oakville is home to the last active institutional outbreak in the region
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Case information released on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.
- 762 COVID-19 confirmed cases – no change
- 81 probable cases in Halton – no change
- 843 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 762 recovered (90.4% of all cases, see note below) – no change
- 787 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.4%)
- 1 ongoing institution outbreak – no change
- 2 people are still in Hospital – no change
- 56 possible active cases – no change
- Unknown confirmed active cases
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Information released as of July 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of July 3, 2020.
- 35,656 confirmed cases – plus 121
- 31,183 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 174
- 2,687 deaths, 7.5% of those confirmed cases – plus 5
- 33,870 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.0%
- 21,425 tests performed
- 14,594 cases under investigation
- 150 people hospitalized – minus 5
- 39 people in ICU – minus 1
- 26 people requiring ventilators – plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Ontario is the only province to report new cases for Saturday July 4, 2020
- Quebec is not reporting data for July 4
- Global COVID-19 cases exceed 11 million
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Information released as of July 4, 2020 at 2:15 PM for the end of day of July 3, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 105,211
- 121 new cases
- 8,668 deaths
- 68,868 recoveries
- 77,536 resolved cases (73.7% of all cases)
Tags:
