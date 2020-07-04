Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the July 4th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Halton Regional Health may no longer be publishing new COVID-19 data in the region on the weekends. The city of Toronto now accounts for almost all remaining active cases in the province. Quebec does not report figures for Saturday.

Oakville data is the same as yesterday as Halton may no longer be reporting updates on the weekend

Chartwell Waterford Long-Term Care Facility remains the last institutional outbreak in Halton The outbreak, however, reports zero active cases



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Case information released on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 253 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 279 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 262 (93.9% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 265 (95.0% of cases)

1 Oakville Institution Outbreak – no change

No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

14 possible active cases – no change

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Regional data is the same as yesterday as Halton may no longer be reporting updates on the weekend

Halton has been reporting a rise in active cases and decline in recoveries most of this week

Oakville is home to the last active institutional outbreak in the region

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Case information released on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of July 2, 2020.

762 COVID-19 confirmed cases – no change

81 probable cases in Halton – no change

843 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

762 recovered (90.4% of all cases, see note below) – no change

787 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.4%)

1 ongoing institution outbreak – no change

2 people are still in Hospital – no change

56 possible active cases – no change

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Information released as of July 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of July 3, 2020.

35,656 confirmed cases – plus 121

31,183 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 174

2,687 deaths, 7.5% of those confirmed cases – plus 5

33,870 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.0%

21,425 tests performed

14,594 cases under investigation

150 people hospitalized – minus 5

39 people in ICU – minus 1

26 people requiring ventilators – plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

614 total outbreaks reported – no change

72 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 9

Ontario is the only province to report new cases for Saturday July 4, 2020

Quebec is not reporting data for July 4

Global COVID-19 cases exceed 11 million

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 3, 2020. Information released as of July 4, 2020 at 2:15 PM for the end of day of July 3, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 105,211

121 new cases

8,668 deaths

68,868 recoveries

77,536 resolved cases (73.7% of all cases)

