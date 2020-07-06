This is the July 6th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Today’s report combines 2 days worth of data, because the Region is no longer providing weekend updates. Locally, regionally, provincially and nationally recoveries are surpassing new cases, and hospitalizations continue to drop dramatically.
Still areas of the province remain in stage 1, and for Toronto and Peel they have almost been operating under stage 2 rules for 2 weeks. Oakville has been in Stage 2 for approximately 3 weeks, and seeing no increase in cases number, even though testing has increased significantly.
- Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care outbreak is resolved with no cases
- Completed cases surpasses 95% of total cases
- Recoveries more than double the number of new cases
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 4, 2020. Case information released on July 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of July 5, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 255 – plus 2
- Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 281 – plus
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 267 (95% of all cases, see below note) – plus 5
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 270 (96.1% of cases)
- 0 Oakville Institution Outbreak – minus 1
- No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
- 11 possible active cases – minus 3
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- South Central Milton is hardest hit community with 30.9 cases per 10,000 people
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 4, 2020. Case information released on July 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of July 6, 2020.
- 771 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 9
- 81 probable cases in Halton – no change
- 852 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 778 recovered (91.3% of all cases, see note below) – plus 16
- 803 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 94.2%)
- 0 ongoing institution outbreak – minus
- 2 people are still in Hospital – no change
- 49 possible active cases – minus 7
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- July 5th was the first time Ontario reported no new deaths and no new facility outbreaks
- Province outlines a plan to fast-track public infrastructure, including public housing
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 4, 2020. Information released as of July 6, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of July 5, 2020. Please note the numbers are representing a 2 days.
- 35,948 confirmed cases – plus 292
- 31,426 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 343
- 2,689 deaths, 7.5% of those confirmed cases – plus 2
- 34,115 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.9%
- 17,303 tests performed (July 5th only)
- 8,931 cases under investigation (July 5th only)
- 118 people hospitalized – minus 31
- 36 people in ICU – minus 3
- 21 people requiring ventilators – minus 5
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 4, 2020. Information released as of July 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM for the end of day of July 5, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 105,536
- 325 new cases
- 8,684 deaths – plus 16
- 69,239 recoveries – plus 371
- 77,923 resolved cases (73.8% of all cases)
