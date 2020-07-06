The Civitan Oakville Farmers market kicked off on Saturday, and it was an unmitigated success.

This is the July 6th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Today’s report combines 2 days worth of data, because the Region is no longer providing weekend updates. Locally, regionally, provincially and nationally recoveries are surpassing new cases, and hospitalizations continue to drop dramatically.

Still areas of the province remain in stage 1, and for Toronto and Peel they have almost been operating under stage 2 rules for 2 weeks. Oakville has been in Stage 2 for approximately 3 weeks, and seeing no increase in cases number, even though testing has increased significantly.

Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care outbreak is resolved with no cases

Completed cases surpasses 95% of total cases

Recoveries more than double the number of new cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 4, 2020. Case information released on July 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of July 5, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 255 – plus 2

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 281 – plus

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 267 (95% of all cases, see below note) – plus 5

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 270 (96.1% of cases)

0 Oakville Institution Outbreak – minus 1

No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

11 possible active cases – minus 3

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

South Central Milton is hardest hit community with 30.9 cases per 10,000 people

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 4, 2020. Case information released on July 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of July 6, 2020.

771 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 9

81 probable cases in Halton – no change

852 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

778 recovered (91.3% of all cases, see note below) – plus 16

803 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 94.2%)

0 ongoing institution outbreak – minus

2 people are still in Hospital – no change

49 possible active cases – minus 7

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

July 5th was the first time Ontario reported no new deaths and no new facility outbreaks

Province outlines a plan to fast-track public infrastructure, including public housing

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 4, 2020. Information released as of July 6, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of July 5, 2020. Please note the numbers are representing a 2 days.

35,948 confirmed cases – plus 292

31,426 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 343

2,689 deaths, 7.5% of those confirmed cases – plus 2

34,115 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.9%

17,303 tests performed (July 5th only)

8,931 cases under investigation (July 5th only)

118 people hospitalized – minus 31

36 people in ICU – minus 3

21 people requiring ventilators – minus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

615 total outbreaks reported – plus 1

64 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 8

Canada’s daily deaths drop into the single digits.

Ontario accounting for just under 90% of all new cases, but only 12.5% of all deaths.

Quebec continues to have the highest number of active cases in the country with approximately 30,000. Ontario has just under 1,800 active cases.

The Federal Government is providing a one time payment of about $900 for low-income single seniors and more than $1,500 for low-income senior couples. Seniors eligible for the OAS pension will receive a payment of $300, and those seniors also eligible for the GIS will receive an additional $200, for a total of $500. This is a one time $2.9 billion expenditure.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 4, 2020. Information released as of July 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM for the end of day of July 5, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 105,536

325 new cases

8,684 deaths – plus 16

69,239 recoveries – plus 371

77,923 resolved cases (73.8% of all cases)

