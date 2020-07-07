Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the July 7th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Today’s local update shows that Oakville and Halton continue to have more new cases than recoveries – not a good sign. It is also the first time in a while that we’ve seen a double digit increase in new cases in Halton. However, OTMH continues to have no COVID-19 patients.

From a provincial and federal perspective daily new cases continue to be surpassed by recoveries.

More new cases than recoveries reported

Oakville has 36.3% of the new cases, and 50% of the recoveries.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 6, 2020. Case information released on July 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of July 6, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 257 – plus 2

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – plus 2

Confirmed and probable cases total is 285 – plus 4

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 270 (94.7% of all cases, see below note) – plus 3

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 273 (95,7% of cases)

No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

12 possible active cases – plus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

More close to double the number of new cases than recoveries

New cases in Halton represents 10% of all new cases in Ontario

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 6, 2020. Case information released on July 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of July 6, 2020.

779 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 8

84 probable cases in Halton – plus 3

863 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 11

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

784 recovered (90.8% of all cases, see note below) – plus 6

809 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.7%)

2 people are still in Hospital – no change

54 possible active cases – plus 5

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

In Canada, Ontario makes up 38.5% of all new cases, and performs 48.1% of all daily tests

95% of all cases are resolved, or 1,766 active cases, and Toronto has 30.5% of all the active cases in the province.

Number of daily new tests continues to decrease from 33K to 15K since June 26th.

Province puts forward legislation that would allow the Governor General to extend Emergency Orders by 30 days. They would be allowed to do 30 day extensions for up to one year, at which point the legislation would revert back.

Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020

“While the declaration of emergency may come to an end shortly, the risk posed by COVID-19 is likely to be with us for some time to come,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “This new legislation would provide the government with the necessary flexibility to ensure select tools remain in place to protect vulnerable populations, such as seniors, and respond to this deadly virus.”

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 6, 2020. Information released as of July 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day of July 6, 2020.

36,060 confirmed cases – plus 112

31,603 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 177

2,691 deaths, 7.5% of those confirmed cases – plus 2

34,294 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.1%

15,112 tests performed

131 people hospitalized – plus 13

34 people in ICU – minus 2

24 people on Ventilators – plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

618 total outbreaks reported – plus 3

66 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 2

Alberta makes up 33.3% of all new cases, but make up 38.7% of the daily tests

People aged 80 plus make up 71.8% (6,235) of all deaths, 17.2% of all cases (18,220) which makes their mortality rate 34%

Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations will be distributed through grants and contributions as follows:

$45 million through the Canada Periodical Fund to assist free magazines and weekly newspapers, including those that serve official-language minority or ethnocultural communities;

$25 million distributed through partners to assist independent news and community radio broadcasters;

$20 million to Musicaction and FACTOR to help presenters in the live music sector;

$2.5 million to support producers of content in a language other than English or French through the Canada Media Fund; and

$52.1 million to various arts and culture organizations that do not normally receive funding from Canadian Heritage programs and/or did not receive funding during Phase 1. This amount will be provided as follows: $8.2 million for the arts sector; $27.8 million for the audiovisual and digital media sector; $5 million for the music industry; $10 million for the publishing sector; and $1 million for arts and culture organizations that serve official-language communities.



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 6, 2020. Information released as of July 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM for the end of day of July 6, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 105,935

399 new cases

8,684 deaths – plus 9

69,570 recoveries – plus 331

77,923 resolved cases (73.8% of all cases)

79,164 tests per million with 3.3% positive

34,786 tests performed

