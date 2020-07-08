Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the July 8th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville’s new cases and recoveries cancel each other out. Halton returned to the single digit increase in cases, and recoveries surpassed new cases. Provincially and nationally, recoveries continue to surpass new cases, and hospitalizations continue to drop.

Oakville has 50% of the new active cases in Halton

Town grapples with financial impact of COVID-19 as staff looks at ways to save money prior to 2021 budget talks

Town discusses mandatory use of face masks at upcoming council meeting

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 7, 2020. Case information released on July 8, 2020 at 9:40 AM for the end of day of July 7, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 259 – plus 2

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 287 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 272 (94.8% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 275 (95.8% of cases)

No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

12 possible active cases – no change

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Halton returns to having more recoveries than new cases.

Halton Healthcare has only one patient in the Georgetown Hospital, and Joseph Brant Hospital has zero cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 7, 2020. Case information released on July 8, 2020 at 9:40 AM for the end of day of July 7, 2020.

783 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4

83 probable cases in Halton – minus 1

866 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

790 recovered (91.2% of all cases, see note below) – plus 6

815 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 94.1%)

1 people are still in Hospital – minus 1

51 possible active cases – minus 3

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Province testing numbers just about 22K for the first time in 4 days.

Number of death hits 2,700

Number of recoveries almost doubles the number of new cases

Hospitalizations continue dropping

Ontario continues to have 50% of all new cases in Canada

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 7, 2020. Information released as of July 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day of July 6, 2020.

36,178 confirmed cases – plus 118

31,805 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 202

2,700 deaths, 7.5% of those confirmed cases – plus 9

34,505 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.3%

22,832 tests performed

123 people hospitalized – minus 8

35 people in ICU – plus 1

26 people on Ventilators – plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

618 total outbreaks reported – no change

66 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

Canada surpasses 8,700 deaths

35% of cases attributed to community spread

Of the 10k people who were hospitalized, 20% were admitted to ICU, and 4% required ventilators

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 7, 2020. Information released as of July 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 106,167

232 new cases

8,711 deaths – plus 18

69,883 recoveries – plus 313

78,594 resolved cases (73.8% of all cases)

80,347 tests per million with 3.3% positive

44,461 tests performed

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Covid 19, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville