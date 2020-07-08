This is the July 8th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville’s new cases and recoveries cancel each other out. Halton returned to the single digit increase in cases, and recoveries surpassed new cases. Provincially and nationally, recoveries continue to surpass new cases, and hospitalizations continue to drop.
- Oakville has 50% of the new active cases in Halton
- Town grapples with financial impact of COVID-19 as staff looks at ways to save money prior to 2021 budget talks
- Town discusses mandatory use of face masks at upcoming council meeting
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 7, 2020. Case information released on July 8, 2020 at 9:40 AM for the end of day of July 7, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 259 – plus 2
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 287 – plus 2
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 272 (94.8% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 275 (95.8% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
- 12 possible active cases – no change
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Halton returns to having more recoveries than new cases.
- Halton Healthcare has only one patient in the Georgetown Hospital, and Joseph Brant Hospital has zero cases
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 7, 2020. Case information released on July 8, 2020 at 9:40 AM for the end of day of July 7, 2020.
- 783 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4
- 83 probable cases in Halton – minus 1
- 866 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 790 recovered (91.2% of all cases, see note below) – plus 6
- 815 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 94.1%)
- 1 people are still in Hospital – minus 1
- 51 possible active cases – minus 3
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Province testing numbers just about 22K for the first time in 4 days.
- Number of death hits 2,700
- Number of recoveries almost doubles the number of new cases
- Hospitalizations continue dropping
- Ontario continues to have 50% of all new cases in Canada
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 7, 2020. Information released as of July 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day of July 6, 2020.
- 36,178 confirmed cases – plus 118
- 31,805 recovered cases, 86.9% of all cases – plus 202
- 2,700 deaths, 7.5% of those confirmed cases – plus 9
- 34,505 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.3%
- 22,832 tests performed
- 123 people hospitalized – minus 8
- 35 people in ICU – plus 1
- 26 people on Ventilators – plus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Canada surpasses 8,700 deaths
35% of cases attributed to community spread
Of the 10k people who were hospitalized, 20% were admitted to ICU, and 4% required ventilators
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 7, 2020. Information released as of July 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 106,167
- 232 new cases
- 8,711 deaths – plus 18
- 69,883 recoveries – plus 313
- 78,594 resolved cases (73.8% of all cases)
- 80,347 tests per million with 3.3% positive
- 44,461 tests performed
Tags:
Covid 19, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville