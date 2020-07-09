fbpx

July 9th Oakville COVID-19 Update

state of emergency extends to july 15

By

Thursday, July 9, 2020 4:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

July 9th Oakville COVID-19 Update
This is the July 9th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville has only one new case and Halton publishes its newest COVID surveillance report.

Ontario extends its emergency orders to July 22. Doug Ford introduces a bill allowing provincial government to power to uphold orders after the state of emergency ends next week.

 

July 9th Oakville COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 8, 2020. Case information released on July 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM for the end of day of July 8, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 259 – no change
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 286 – minus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 273 (95.5% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 276 (96.5% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
  • 10 possible active cases –  no change

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 8, 2020. Case information released on July 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM for the end of day of July 8, 2020.

  • 784 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 1
  • 82 probable cases in Halton – minus 1
  • 866 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  no change
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 793 recovered (91.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 3
  • 818 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 94.5%)
  • 1 person is still in Hospital – no charge
  • 48 possible active cases –  minus 3
  • No more ongoing institutional outbreaks

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • Emergency orders have been extended to July 22
  • Premier Ford has introduced a bill to grant the province power to uphold orders after the state of emergency ends next week
  • City of Toronto accounts for nearly half of Ontario’s new cases
  • Ontario continues to have more than half all Canada’s new cases
    • Today’s cases saw a small spike of 170 new cases

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update on July 8, 2020. Information released as of July 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM for the end of day July 8, 2020.

  • 36,348 confirmed cases – plus 170
  • 31,977 recovered cases, 88.0% of all cases – plus 172
  • 2,703 deaths, 7.4% of those confirmed cases –  plus 3
  • 34,680 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.4%
  • 26,326 tests performed
  • 123 people hospitalized – no change
  • 31 people in ICU – minus 4
  • 23 people on Ventilators – minus 3

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • 35% of Canada’s cases attributed to community spread
  • Recoveries in Canada surpass 70,000
  • The United States sets another new case record with more than 62,000 new cases yesterday
    • They also surpassed 3 million total cases yesterday and 3.1 million total cases today

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update on July 8, 2020. Information released as of July 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM for the end of day July 8, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 106,741
  • 308 new cases
  • 8,746 deaths – plus 9
  • 70,503 recoveries – plus 247
  • 79,249 resolved cases (74.2% of all cases)

