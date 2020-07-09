Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the July 9th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville has only one new case and Halton publishes its newest COVID surveillance report.

Ontario extends its emergency orders to July 22. Doug Ford introduces a bill allowing provincial government to power to uphold orders after the state of emergency ends next week.

Oakville reports no new cases today

Face masks will soon become mandatory for all indoor spaces in town

The town grapples with the financial impact of COVID-19 Staff look at ways to save money prior to 2021 budget talks



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 8, 2020. Case information released on July 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM for the end of day of July 8, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 259 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 286 – minus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 273 (95.5% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 276 (96.5% of cases)

No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change

10 possible active cases – no change

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Only one hospitalization remains in Halton Region – last case is at Georgetown Hospital

Halton’s new surveillance report show promising positive results

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 8, 2020. Case information released on July 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM for the end of day of July 8, 2020.

784 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 1

82 probable cases in Halton – minus 1

866 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

793 recovered (91.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 3

818 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 94.5%)

1 person is still in Hospital – no charge

48 possible active cases – minus 3

No more ongoing institutional outbreaks

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Emergency orders have been extended to July 22

Premier Ford has introduced a bill to grant the province power to uphold orders after the state of emergency ends next week

City of Toronto accounts for nearly half of Ontario’s new cases

Ontario continues to have more than half all Canada’s new cases Today’s cases saw a small spike of 170 new cases



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update on July 8, 2020. Information released as of July 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM for the end of day July 8, 2020.

36,348 confirmed cases – plus 170

31,977 recovered cases, 88.0% of all cases – plus 172

2,703 deaths, 7.4% of those confirmed cases – plus 3

34,680 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.4%

26,326 tests performed

123 people hospitalized – no change

31 people in ICU – minus 4

23 people on Ventilators – minus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

619 total outbreaks reported – plus 1

64 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 2

35% of Canada’s cases attributed to community spread

Recoveries in Canada surpass 70,000

The United States sets another new case record with more than 62,000 new cases yesterday They also surpassed 3 million total cases yesterday and 3.1 million total cases today



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update on July 8, 2020. Information released as of July 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM for the end of day July 8, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 106,741

308 new cases

8,746 deaths – plus 9

70,503 recoveries – plus 247

79,249 resolved cases (74.2% of all cases)

