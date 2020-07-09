This is the July 9th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville has only one new case and Halton publishes its newest COVID surveillance report.
Ontario extends its emergency orders to July 22. Doug Ford introduces a bill allowing provincial government to power to uphold orders after the state of emergency ends next week.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 8, 2020. Case information released on July 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM for the end of day of July 8, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 259 – no change
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 286 – minus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 273 (95.5% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 276 (96.5% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside Halton) – no change
- 10 possible active cases – no change
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was July 8, 2020. Case information released on July 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM for the end of day of July 8, 2020.
- 784 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 1
- 82 probable cases in Halton – minus 1
- 866 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 793 recovered (91.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 3
- 818 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 94.5%)
- 1 person is still in Hospital – no charge
- 48 possible active cases – minus 3
- No more ongoing institutional outbreaks
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Emergency orders have been extended to July 22
- Premier Ford has introduced a bill to grant the province power to uphold orders after the state of emergency ends next week
- City of Toronto accounts for nearly half of Ontario’s new cases
- Ontario continues to have more than half all Canada’s new cases
- Today’s cases saw a small spike of 170 new cases
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update on July 8, 2020. Information released as of July 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM for the end of day July 8, 2020.
- 36,348 confirmed cases – plus 170
- 31,977 recovered cases, 88.0% of all cases – plus 172
- 2,703 deaths, 7.4% of those confirmed cases – plus 3
- 34,680 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.4%
- 26,326 tests performed
- 123 people hospitalized – no change
- 31 people in ICU – minus 4
- 23 people on Ventilators – minus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 35% of Canada’s cases attributed to community spread
- Recoveries in Canada surpass 70,000
- The United States sets another new case record with more than 62,000 new cases yesterday
- They also surpassed 3 million total cases yesterday and 3.1 million total cases today
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update on July 8, 2020. Information released as of July 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM for the end of day July 8, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 106,741
- 308 new cases
- 8,746 deaths – plus 9
- 70,503 recoveries – plus 247
- 79,249 resolved cases (74.2% of all cases)
