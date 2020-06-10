Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 10th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Halton region is reporting both rising numbers of new cases and falling numbers of active cases. Only nine hospitalizations remain in Halton. Total recoveries in Ontario are now above 80%.

Oakville has only four confirmed active cases remaining

Halton Region began releasing active case numbers as of Monday

Some question into these numbers – total cases differ from number of resolutions from both confirmed cases and combination of confirmed and probable cases (See note below)

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 9, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 10, 2020 at 11:20 AM for the end of day of June 9, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 226 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – minus 2

Confirmed and likely cases total is 252 – minus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 222 (98.2% of confirmed cases) – plus 3

Completed Cases: 225 (recovered & deaths) (89.3% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

5 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton)- minus 1

4 confirmed active cases

The region is reporting both rising numbers of new cases and falling numbers of active cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 10, 2020 at 11:20 AM for the end of day of June 9, 2020.

684 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 7

70 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – minus 2

754 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5

640 recovered (93.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 5

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

665 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 88.2% of all

89 active cases (confirmed and probable according to Halton) – no change

44 confirmed active cases

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

9 people are still in hospital – minus 1

Recoveries in Ontario have outnumbered new cases every day this week so far

Child care centres have been cleared to open beginning this Friday June 12th amid some minor controversy

Number of new cases in mid-200’s for fourth consecutive day

Ongoing institutional outbreaks continues steady decline, no new ones reported for second day in a row

Total recoveries in Ontario now above 80%

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information released as of June 10, 2020 at 12:15 PM for June 9, 2020.

31,341 confirmed cases – plus 251

25,380 cases are recovered, 81.0% of all cases – plus 551

2,475 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 11

27,855 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.9%

19,941 tests performed

13,897 cases under investigation

580 people hospitalized – minus 20

118 people in ICU – plus 2

86 people requiring ventilators – minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

547 outbreaks reported – no change

111 ongoing outbreaks – minus 9

Over 1,000 recoveries were reported across Canada yesterday, mostly in Ontario and Quebec

Opposition parties in Ottawa voted against a motion to expedite a bill adjusting the CERB today

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information released as of June 10, 2020 at 12:15 PM for June 9, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 97,065

451 new cases

7,960 deaths – plus 65

56,598 recoveries – plus 1,062

64,558 resolved cases (66.5% of all cases, +0.8%)

