This is the June 10th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Halton region is reporting both rising numbers of new cases and falling numbers of active cases. Only nine hospitalizations remain in Halton. Total recoveries in Ontario are now above 80%.
- Oakville has only four confirmed active cases remaining
- Halton Region began releasing active case numbers as of Monday
- Some question into these numbers – total cases differ from number of resolutions from both confirmed cases and combination of confirmed and probable cases (See note below)
Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 9, 2020.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on June 10, 2020 at 11:20 AM for the end of day of June 9, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 226 – plus 1
- Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – minus 2
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 252 – minus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 222 (98.2% of confirmed cases) – plus 3
- Completed Cases: 225 (recovered & deaths) (89.3% of all cases)
- No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 5 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton)- minus 1
- 4 confirmed active cases
Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 9, 2020.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on June 10, 2020 at 11:20 AM for the end of day of June 9, 2020.
- 684 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 7
- 70 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – minus 2
- 754 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5
- 640 recovered (93.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 5
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 665 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 88.2% of all
- 89 active cases (confirmed and probable according to Halton) – no change
- 44 confirmed active cases
- No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 9 people are still in hospital – minus 1
- Recoveries in Ontario have outnumbered new cases every day this week so far
- Child care centres have been cleared to open beginning this Friday June 12th amid some minor controversy
- Number of new cases in mid-200’s for fourth consecutive day
- Ongoing institutional outbreaks continues steady decline, no new ones reported for second day in a row
- Total recoveries in Ontario now above 80%
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 9, 2020.
Information released as of June 10, 2020 at 12:15 PM for June 9, 2020.
- 31,341 confirmed cases – plus 251
- 25,380 cases are recovered, 81.0% of all cases – plus 551
- 2,475 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 11
- 27,855 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.9%
- 19,941 tests performed
- 13,897 cases under investigation
- 580 people hospitalized – minus 20
- 118 people in ICU – plus 2
- 86 people requiring ventilators – minus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Over 1,000 recoveries were reported across Canada yesterday, mostly in Ontario and Quebec
- Opposition parties in Ottawa voted against a motion to expedite a bill adjusting the CERB today
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 9, 2020.
Information released as of June 10, 2020 at 12:15 PM for June 9, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 97,065
- 451 new cases
- 7,960 deaths – plus 65
- 56,598 recoveries – plus 1,062
- 64,558 resolved cases (66.5% of all cases, +0.8%)
