This is the June 11th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Only two confirmed active cases remain in the town of Oakville. Halton clarifies specific calculations for reporting new cases. The province performed a record 24,000+ tests. Ontario’s number of confirmed active cases has dropped more than 20% since Monday June 8th.

Oakville has only two confirmed active cases remaining, but there are still ongoing probable cases and pending results

Halton Region began releasing active case numbers as of Monday (See note below)

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 10, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 11, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day of June 10, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 227 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 253 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 225 (99.1% of confirmed cases) – plus 3

Completed Cases: 228 (recovered & deaths) (90.1% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

6 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – plus 1

2 confirmed active cases

The region is seeing a 1-2% uptick in new case numbers

Some Covid-19 patients in Halton hospitals still from outside the region

Halton Region began releasing active case numbers as of Monday (See note below)

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 10, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 11, 2020 at 11:30 AM for the end of day of June 10, 2020.

691 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 7

70 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change

761 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5

646 recovered (93.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 6

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

671 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 88.2% of all

90 active cases (confirmed and probable according to Halton) – plus 1

45 confirmed active cases

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

10 people are still in hospital – plus 1

About Halton Region calculations

A spokesperson for Halton region clarified how total cases are counted with two different formulas.

Current Active Cases + Recoveries + Deaths = Total Cases Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

Because these numbers do not always match, Oakville News calculates the numbers in a slightly different way.

Total Confirmed Cases – (Recoveries + Deaths) = Current Active Cases Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

All other figures from Halton Regional Health match exactly with the reported statistics.

Recoveries in Ontario have outnumbered new cases every day this week so far, some days by double

24,341 tests were performed yesterday, a new daily record for Ontario

Number of new cases in mid-to-low-200’s for fifth consecutive day

Ongoing institutional outbreaks continues declining

Ontario’s number of confirmed active cases has dropped more than 20% since Monday June 8th

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 10, 2020.

Information released as of June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM for June 10, 2020.

31,544 confirmed cases – plus 203

25,885 cases are recovered, 82.1% of all cases – plus 505

2,487 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 12

28,372 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.9%

24,341 tests performed – a new daily record

16,359 cases under investigation – also a new daily high

538 people hospitalized – minus 42

120 people in ICU – plus 2

87 people requiring ventilators – plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

551 outbreaks reported – plus 4

109 ongoing outbreaks – minus 2

Canada has reported more recoveries than new cases every day this week

Opposition parties in Ottawa voted against a motion to expedite a bill adjusting the CERB yesterday

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 10, 2020.

Information released as of June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM for June 10, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 97,472

407 new cases

7,996 deaths – plus 36

57,144 recoveries – plus 546

65,140 resolved cases (66.8% of all cases, +0.3%)

