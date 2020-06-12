// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

June 12th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Ontario Legislative Assembly

By

Friday, June 12, 2020 3:30 pm  ·  0 Comments

This is the June 12th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville repeals its physical distancing bylaw. Ontario announces several new bylaw adjustments and guidelines. The province is encouraging social circles. Canada reports 1,342 recoveries – the best day yet.

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 11, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information released on June 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of June 11, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 229 – plus 2
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 255 – plus 2
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 225 (98.3% of confirmed cases) – no change
  • Completed Cases: 228 (recovered & deaths) (89.4% of all cases)
  • No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
  • 6 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
  • 4 confirmed active cases

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

 

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 11, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information released on June 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of June 11, 2020.

  • 694 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3
  • 73 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 3
  • 767 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 6
  • 651 recovered (93.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 5
  • 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
  • 676 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 88.1% of all
  • 91 active cases (confirmed and probable according to Halton) – plus 1
  • 43 confirmed active cases
  • No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
  • 10 people are still in hospital – no change

 

About Halton Region calculations

A Halton Region spokesperson clarified the two different formulas for how total cases are counted.

  1. Current Active Cases + Recoveries + Deaths = Total Cases
  2. Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

Because these numbers do not always match, Oakville News calculates the numbers in a slightly different way.

  1. Total Confirmed Cases – (Recoveries + Deaths) = Current Active Cases
  2. Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

All other figures from Halton Regional Health match exactly with the reported statistics.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says it is now permitted to create social circles of up to 10 people
  • Social gatherings up to 10 also permitted starting today – these have different rules than social circles
  • Ontario marks the second consecutive record-setting day of both Covid-19 tests conducted and tests pending results
  • The provincial government is lifting the recommended 30-day supply limit on prescriptions
  • New public transit safety guidelines have been published
  • Recoveries in Ontario have outnumbered new cases every day this week so far, and some days by double

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 11, 2020.

Information released as of June 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM for June 11, 2020.

  • 31,726 confirmed cases – plus 182
  • 26,187 cases are recovered, 82.5% of all cases – plus 302
  • 2,498 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases –  plus 11
  • 28,685 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%
  • 28,335 tests performed – a second straight new daily record
  • 18,512 cases under investigation
  • 527 people hospitalized – minus 11
  • 114 people in ICU – minus 6
  • 84 people requiring ventilators – minus 3

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • Canada sets a new daily record for recoveries – 1,342
  • Nationwide case resolutions now exceed 2/3rds of national total

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 11, 2020.

Information released as of June 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM for June 11, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 97,894
  • 422 new cases
  • 8,048 deaths – plus 52
  • 58,486 recoveries – plus 1,342
  • 66,534 resolved cases (68.0% of all cases, +1.2%)

