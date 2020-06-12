Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Advertisement

This is the June 12th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville repeals its physical distancing bylaw. Ontario announces several new bylaw adjustments and guidelines. The province is encouraging social circles. Canada reports 1,342 recoveries – the best day yet.

The town of Oakville has repealed its physical distancing bylaw, effectively immediately

Face masks will be mandatory on Oakville Transit beginning July 2, 2020

Oakville reports two new cases with no recoveries today

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 11, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information released on June 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of June 11, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 229 – plus 2

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 255 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 225 (98.3% of confirmed cases) – no change

Completed Cases: 228 (recovered & deaths) (89.4% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

6 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

4 confirmed active cases

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 11, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information released on June 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of June 11, 2020.

694 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3

73 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 3

767 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 6

651 recovered (93.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 5

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

676 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 88.1% of all

91 active cases (confirmed and probable according to Halton) – plus 1

43 confirmed active cases

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

10 people are still in hospital – no change

About Halton Region calculations

A Halton Region spokesperson clarified the two different formulas for how total cases are counted.

Current Active Cases + Recoveries + Deaths = Total Cases Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

Because these numbers do not always match, Oakville News calculates the numbers in a slightly different way.

Advertisement

Total Confirmed Cases – (Recoveries + Deaths) = Current Active Cases Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

All other figures from Halton Regional Health match exactly with the reported statistics.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says it is now permitted to create social circles of up to 10 people

Social gatherings up to 10 also permitted starting today – these have different rules than social circles

Ontario marks the second consecutive record-setting day of both Covid-19 tests conducted and tests pending results

The provincial government is lifting the recommended 30-day supply limit on prescriptions

New public transit safety guidelines have been published

Recoveries in Ontario have outnumbered new cases every day this week so far, and some days by double

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 11, 2020.

Information released as of June 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM for June 11, 2020.

31,726 confirmed cases – plus 182

26,187 cases are recovered, 82.5% of all cases – plus 302

2,498 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 11

28,685 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%

28,335 tests performed – a second straight new daily record

18,512 cases under investigation

527 people hospitalized – minus 11

114 people in ICU – minus 6

84 people requiring ventilators – minus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

555 outbreaks reported – plus 4

105 ongoing outbreaks – minus 4

Canada sets a new daily record for recoveries – 1,342

Nationwide case resolutions now exceed 2/3rds of national total

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 11, 2020.

Information released as of June 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM for June 11, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 97,894

422 new cases

8,048 deaths – plus 52

58,486 recoveries – plus 1,342

66,534 resolved cases (68.0% of all cases, +1.2%)

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton Region, Health, Oakville, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville