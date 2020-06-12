Advertisement
This is the June 12th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville repeals its physical distancing bylaw. Ontario announces several new bylaw adjustments and guidelines. The province is encouraging social circles. Canada reports 1,342 recoveries – the best day yet.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 11, 2020.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information released on June 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of June 11, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 229 – plus 2
- Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 255 – plus 2
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 225 (98.3% of confirmed cases) – no change
- Completed Cases: 228 (recovered & deaths) (89.4% of all cases)
- No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 6 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
- 4 confirmed active cases
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information released on June 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of June 11, 2020.
- 694 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3
- 73 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 3
- 767 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 6
- 651 recovered (93.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 5
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 676 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 88.1% of all
- 91 active cases (confirmed and probable according to Halton) – plus 1
- 43 confirmed active cases
- No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 10 people are still in hospital – no change
About Halton Region calculations
A Halton Region spokesperson clarified the two different formulas for how total cases are counted.
- Current Active Cases + Recoveries + Deaths = Total Cases
- Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases
Because these numbers do not always match, Oakville News calculates the numbers in a slightly different way.
- Total Confirmed Cases – (Recoveries + Deaths) = Current Active Cases
- Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases
All other figures from Halton Regional Health match exactly with the reported statistics.
- Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says it is now permitted to create social circles of up to 10 people
- Social gatherings up to 10 also permitted starting today – these have different rules than social circles
- Ontario marks the second consecutive record-setting day of both Covid-19 tests conducted and tests pending results
- The provincial government is lifting the recommended 30-day supply limit on prescriptions
- New public transit safety guidelines have been published
- Recoveries in Ontario have outnumbered new cases every day this week so far, and some days by double
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Information released as of June 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM for June 11, 2020.
- 31,726 confirmed cases – plus 182
- 26,187 cases are recovered, 82.5% of all cases – plus 302
- 2,498 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 11
- 28,685 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%
- 28,335 tests performed – a second straight new daily record
- 18,512 cases under investigation
- 527 people hospitalized – minus 11
- 114 people in ICU – minus 6
- 84 people requiring ventilators – minus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Canada sets a new daily record for recoveries – 1,342
- Nationwide case resolutions now exceed 2/3rds of national total
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Information released as of June 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM for June 11, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 97,894
- 422 new cases
- 8,048 deaths – plus 52
- 58,486 recoveries – plus 1,342
- 66,534 resolved cases (68.0% of all cases, +1.2%)
