This is the June 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports an overnight jump of eight (8) new confirmed cases of Covid-19. This is the biggest one day jump in months. Ontario has a backlog over more than 26,000 pending Covid-19 tests. The province is easing restrictions on wedding and funeral services beginning today.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 12, 2020.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information released on June 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of June 12, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 237 – plus 8
- Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 263 – plus 8
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 226 (95.4% of confirmed cases) – plus 1
- Completed Cases: 229 (recovered & deaths) (87.1% of all cases)
- No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 6 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
- 11 confirmed active cases
- Burlington Mayor Meed Ward is leading an effort with other Halton mayors petitioning Premier Doug Ford to include Halton Region in the stage 2 re-openings that began yesterday in other parts of Ontario
- Halton resolutions dropped 1.2% from yesterday
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information released on June 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of June 12, 2020.
- 704 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 10
- 75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 2
- 779 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 12
- 652 recovered (92.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 1
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 677 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.9% of all
- 102 active cases (confirmed + probable according to Halton) – plus 11
- 52 confirmed active cases
- No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 10 people are still in hospital – no change
About Halton Region calculations
A Halton Region spokesperson clarified the two different formulas regarding the count of total cases.
- Current Active Cases + Recoveries + Deaths = Total Cases
- Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases
Because these numbers do not always match, Oakville News calculates the numbers in a slightly different way.
- Total Confirmed Cases – (Recoveries + Deaths) = Current Active Cases
- Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases
All other figures from Halton Regional Health match exactly with the reported statistics.
- Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says it is now permitted to create social circles of up to 10 people
- The province is easing restrictions on wedding and funeral services
- Ontario now has a backlog of more than 26,000 pending Covid-19 tests
- Provincial hospitalizations and patients on ventilators are down nearly 10% and 20% from yesterday
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Information released as of June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM for June 12, 2020.
- 31,992 confirmed cases – plus 266
- 26,538 cases are recovered, 82.5% of all cases – plus 351
- 2,507 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 9
- 29,045 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.8%
- 27,456 tests performed
- 26,158 cases under investigation
- 489 people hospitalized – minus 38
- 110 people in ICU – minus 4
- 68 people requiring ventilators – minus 16
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Canadian recoveries have outnumbered new cases for the fourth consecutive day
- Nationwide case resolutions now exceed 2/3rds of national total
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Information released as of June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM for June 12, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 98,373
- 479 new cases
- 8,106 deaths – plus 57
- 59.334 recoveries – plus 848
- 67,440 resolved cases (68.6% of all cases, +0.6%)
