June 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Saturday, June 13, 2020 3:15 pm  ·  0 Comments

This is the June 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports an overnight jump of eight (8) new confirmed cases of Covid-19. This is the biggest one day jump in months. Ontario has a backlog over more than 26,000 pending Covid-19 tests. The province is easing restrictions on wedding and funeral services beginning today.

June 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update

 

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 12, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information released on June 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of June 12, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 237 – plus 8
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 263 – plus 8
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 226 (95.4% of confirmed cases) – plus 1
  • Completed Cases: 229 (recovered & deaths) (87.1% of all cases)
  • No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
  • 6 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
  • 11 confirmed active cases

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

  • Burlington Mayor Meed Ward is leading an effort with other Halton mayors petitioning Premier Doug Ford to include Halton Region in the stage 2 re-openings that began yesterday in other parts of Ontario
  • Halton resolutions dropped 1.2% from yesterday

 

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 12, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information released on June 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of June 12, 2020.

  • 704 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 10
  • 75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 2
  • 779 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 12
  • 652 recovered (92.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 1
  • 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
  • 677 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.9% of all
  • 102 active cases (confirmed + probable according to Halton) – plus 11
  • 52 confirmed active cases
  • No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
  • 10 people are still in hospital – no change

 

About Halton Region calculations

A Halton Region spokesperson clarified the two different formulas regarding the count of total cases.

  1. Current Active Cases + Recoveries + Deaths = Total Cases
  2. Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

Because these numbers do not always match, Oakville News calculates the numbers in a slightly different way.

  1. Total Confirmed Cases – (Recoveries + Deaths) = Current Active Cases
  2. Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

All other figures from Halton Regional Health match exactly with the reported statistics.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says it is now permitted to create social circles of up to 10 people
  • The province is easing restrictions on wedding and funeral services
  • Ontario now has a backlog of more than 26,000 pending Covid-19 tests
  • Provincial hospitalizations and patients on ventilators are down nearly 10% and 20% from yesterday

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 12, 2020.

Information released as of June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM for June 12, 2020.

  • 31,992 confirmed cases – plus 266
  • 26,538 cases are recovered, 82.5% of all cases – plus 351
  • 2,507 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases –  plus 9
  • 29,045 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.8%
  • 27,456 tests performed
  • 26,158 cases under investigation
  • 489 people hospitalized – minus 38
  • 110 people in ICU – minus 4
  • 68 people requiring ventilators – minus 16

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • Canadian recoveries have outnumbered new cases for the fourth consecutive day
  • Nationwide case resolutions now exceed 2/3rds of national total

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 12, 2020.

Information released as of June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM for June 12, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 98,373
  • 479 new cases
  • 8,106 deaths – plus 57
  • 59.334 recoveries – plus 848
  • 67,440 resolved cases (68.6% of all cases, +0.6%)

