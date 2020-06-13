Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports an overnight jump of eight (8) new confirmed cases of Covid-19. This is the biggest one day jump in months. Ontario has a backlog over more than 26,000 pending Covid-19 tests. The province is easing restrictions on wedding and funeral services beginning today.

Oakville reports 8 new confirmed cases since yesterday – the biggest one day increase in months

The town of Oakville has repealed its physical distancing bylaw, effectively immediately

Face masks will be mandatory on Oakville Transit beginning July 2, 2020

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 12, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information released on June 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of June 12, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 237 – plus 8

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 263 – plus 8

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 226 (95.4% of confirmed cases) – plus 1

Completed Cases: 229 (recovered & deaths) (87.1% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

6 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

11 confirmed active cases

Burlington Mayor Meed Ward is leading an effort with other Halton mayors petitioning Premier Doug Ford to include Halton Region in the stage 2 re-openings that began yesterday in other parts of Ontario

Halton resolutions dropped 1.2% from yesterday

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 12, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information released on June 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM for the end of day of June 12, 2020.

704 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 10

75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 2

779 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 12

652 recovered (92.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 1

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

677 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.9% of all

102 active cases (confirmed + probable according to Halton) – plus 11

52 confirmed active cases

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

10 people are still in hospital – no change

About Halton Region calculations

A Halton Region spokesperson clarified the two different formulas regarding the count of total cases.

Current Active Cases + Recoveries + Deaths = Total Cases Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

Because these numbers do not always match, Oakville News calculates the numbers in a slightly different way.

Total Confirmed Cases – (Recoveries + Deaths) = Current Active Cases Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

All other figures from Halton Regional Health match exactly with the reported statistics.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says it is now permitted to create social circles of up to 10 people

The province is easing restrictions on wedding and funeral services

Ontario now has a backlog of more than 26,000 pending Covid-19 tests

Provincial hospitalizations and patients on ventilators are down nearly 10% and 20% from yesterday

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 12, 2020.

Information released as of June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM for June 12, 2020.

31,992 confirmed cases – plus 266

26,538 cases are recovered, 82.5% of all cases – plus 351

2,507 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 9

29,045 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.8%

27,456 tests performed

26,158 cases under investigation

489 people hospitalized – minus 38

110 people in ICU – minus 4

68 people requiring ventilators – minus 16

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

561 total outbreaks reported – plus 6

101 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 4

Canadian recoveries have outnumbered new cases for the fourth consecutive day

Nationwide case resolutions now exceed 2/3rds of national total

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 12, 2020.

Information released as of June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM for June 12, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 98,373

479 new cases

8,106 deaths – plus 57

59.334 recoveries – plus 848

67,440 resolved cases (68.6% of all cases, +0.6%)

coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Funerals, Government of Canada, Halton Region, Health, June 13, June 13th 2020, New Cases, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville, Weddings