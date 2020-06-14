Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the June 14th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The number hospitalizations at OTMH dropped to 2 from 6, and yesterday’s dramatic increase in new cases was not repeated. Provincially, it was another day of declines in new cases and new deaths.

Number of new recovers exceeds new confirmed cases.

Worst hit area in Oakville is North Central Oakville (Boundary is QEW to the south, 16 Mile Creek to the West, Upper Middle to the North, and Trafalgar Road to the East – including area just East of Trafalgar Road to Morrison Valley South).

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 13, 2020.

Case information released on June 14, 2020 at 11:40 AM for the end of day of June 13, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 238 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 264 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 228 (95.8% of confirmed cases) – plus 2

Completed Cases: 231 (recovered & deaths) (87.5% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – minus 4

10 confirmed active cases – minus 1

New institutional outbreak CAMA Woodlands in Burlington though there are no confirmed cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 13, 2020. Case information released on June 14, 2020 at 11:40 AM for the end of day of June 13, 2020.

705 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 1

77 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 2

782 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 3

658 recovered (93.3% of all confirmed cases) – plus 6

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

683 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 87.3% of all

99 active cases (confirmed + probable according to Halton) – minus 3

52 confirmed active cases

1 ongoing institutions outbreaks – plus 1

6 people are still in hospital – minus 4

About Halton Region calculations

A Halton Region spokesperson clarified the two different formulas regarding the count of total cases.

Current Active Cases + Recoveries + Deaths = Total Cases Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

Because these numbers do not always match, Oakville News calculates the numbers in a slightly different way.

Total Confirmed Cases – (Recoveries + Deaths) = Current Active Cases Confirmed Active Cases + Probable Cases = Total Cases

All other figures from Halton Regional Health match exactly with the reported statistics.

Number of daily tests is exceeded by the number of cases under investigation

Hospitalizations drops by over 10%

Recoveries exceeds new cases by over 100%, and

Number of daily new cases drops below 200

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 13, 2020.

Information released as of June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM for June 13, 2020.

31,289 confirmed cases – plus 197

26,961 cases are recovered, 86.2% of all cases – plus 423

2,519 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 12

29,480 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94..2%

23,278 tests performed

25,290 cases under investigation

438 people hospitalized – minus 51

103 people in ICU – minus 7

77 people requiring ventilators – plus 9

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

565 total outbreaks reported – plus 4

100 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 1

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 12, 2020.

Information released as of June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM for June 12, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 98,410

8,107 deaths

60,241 recoveries

68,348 resolved cases (69.5% of all cases, +0.6%)

