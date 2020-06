Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 16th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports zero new confirmed or probable cases. Ontario allows seven more regions to begin stage 2 reopening this Friday June 19, 2020. Halton Region is one of them. Justin Trudeau announces an 8-week extension to the CERB.

The town reports no new cases or suspected cases of Covid-19

Oakville begins Stage 2 reopening on June 19, 2020

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 15, 2020. Case information released on June 16, 2020 at 9:15 AM for the end of day of June 15, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 239 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 265 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 228 (95.4% of confirmed cases) – minus 1

Completed Cases: 231 (recovered & deaths) (87.2% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

1 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

34 confirmed active cases – plus 1

Halton has been approved for moving to Stage 2 this Friday June 19, 2020

Hospitalizations in the region drop to four

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 15, 2020. Case information released on June 16, 2020 at 9:15 AM for the end of day of June 15, 2020.

711 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3

79 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change

790 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 3

663 recovered (93.2% of all confirmed cases) – plus 2

24 deaths (11 related to institutions – 46%) – no change

687 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 87.0% of all

103 confirmed active cases – plus 1

1 ongoing institutions outbreak – no change

4 people are still in hospital – minus 1

Provincial leadership approves all but three regions move to Stage 2 beginning Friday

Ontario is now reporting fewer than 100 ICU patients province-wide

The Ontario Together Fund is investing more than $500,000 to increase testing capacity and certify PPE

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 15, 2020. Information released as of June 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM for June 15, 2020.

32,554 confirmed cases – plus 184

27,431 cases are recovered, 84.3% of all cases – plus 218

2,538 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 11

29,969 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.1%

21,724 tests performed

17,920 cases under investigation

413 people hospitalized – minus 6

98 people in ICU – minus 6

70 people requiring ventilators – plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

569 total outbreaks reported – plus 4

100 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the eligibility period for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) is extending an additional 8 weeks

Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) expanded to include businesses with payroll lower than $20,000

Canada anticipates reaching 100,000 reported Covid-19 cases within the next few days

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 15, 2020. Information released as of June 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM for June 15, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 99,423

636 new cases

8,213 deaths – plus 67

61,260 recoveries – plus 988

69,473 resolved cases (69.9% of all cases)

