This is the June 18th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Halton Region possibly reports some COVID-19 recoveries from unconfirmed cases. Halton also posts a negative number of new cases for June 18th. Canada surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases nationwide.

The town begins its Stage 2 reopening tomorrow, Friday June 19, 2020

Halton Regional Health reports the same number of confirmed cases and recoveries in Oakville today

Halton Regional Health began reporting separated numbers for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases last Monday. The number of confirmed, active cases in Oakville matched the number of reported recoveries today.

It is possible some reported recoveries from the virus in Halton are from cases that were never confirmed to be COVID-19. Oakville News has contacted Halton Regional Health for more details.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 17, 2020. Case information released on June 18, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day of June 17, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 239 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 265 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 239 (100% of confirmed cases, see above note) – plus 9

Completed Cases: 242 (recovered & deaths) (91.3% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

23 possible active cases – minus 8

Unknown confirmed active cases

Halton prepares moving to Stage 2 tomorrow Friday June 19, 2020

The region retracts two previously reported cases of COVID-19

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 17, 2020. Case information released on June 18, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day of June 17, 2020.

710 COVID-19 confirmed cases – minus 2

79 probable cases in Halton – no change

789 total cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 2

24 deaths (11 related to institutions – 46%) – no change

682 recovered (96.1% of all confirmed cases) – plus 19

706 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 89.5% of all

No ongoing institution outbreaks – minus 1

3 people are still in hospital – minus 1

83 possible active cases – minus 10

25 confirmed active cases

Ontario has extended all emergency orders until June 30th

Provincial leadership approves all but three regions moving to Stage 2 reopening beginning Friday

Ontario reports the lowest of number of new cases since March 28th

The province marks 3 months since declaring its state of emergency

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 17, 2020. Information released as of June 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM for June 17, 2020.

32,917 confirmed cases – plus 173

28,004 recovered cases, 84.3% of all cases – plus 220

2,553 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 3

30,557 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.8%

25,278 tests performed

24,887 cases under investigation

351 people hospitalized – minus 32

84 people in ICU – minus 8

60 people requiring ventilators – minus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

580 total outbreaks reported – plus 7

101 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 4

Canada has confirmed more than 100,000 cases nationwide

The Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) expands to include businesses with payroll lower than $20,000

More than 70,000 cases in Canada have been resolved

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 17, 2020. Information released as of June 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM for June 17, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 100,146

293 new cases

8,299 deaths – plus 45

62,444 recoveries – plus 648

70,743 resolved cases (70.6% of all cases)

