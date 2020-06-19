Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 19th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville begins stage 2 reopening today. Halton Region possibly reports some COVID-19 recoveries from unconfirmed cases. Stephen Lecce releases Ontario’s plan for students’ Fall 2020 return to school.

The town begins its Stage 2 reopening today, Friday June 19, 2020

Halton Regional Health reports the same number of combined resolved cases and deaths in Oakville as there are confirmed cases

But Halton still not commenting on yesterday’s reported figures

Halton Regional Health began reporting separated numbers for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases last Monday. The number of yesterday’s confirmed, active cases in Oakville matched the number of reported recoveries.

It is possible some reported Halton recoveries from the virus are from cases that were never confirmed to be COVID-19. Oakville News has contacted Halton Regional Health for more details.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 18, 2020. Case information released on June 19, 2020 at 12:20 PM for the end of day of June 18, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 243 – plus 4

Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – minus 1

Confirmed and probable cases total is 268 – plus 3

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 240 (98.7% of confirmed cases, see note above) – plus 1

Completed Cases: 243 (recovered & deaths) (100% of all cases, see note above)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

23 possible active cases – minus 8

Unknown confirmed active cases

The region moves into Stage 2 today Friday June 19, 2020

Halton publishes COVID-19 numbers for the region after provincial and national statistics today

Burlington reports a second outbreak at Billings Court long-term care home in the Wedgewood Hub

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 18, 2020. Case information released on June 19, 2020 at 12:20 PM for the end of day of June 18, 2020.

716 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6

78 probable cases in Halton – minus 1

794 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5

24 deaths (11 related to institutions – 46%) – no change

685 recovered (95.7% of all confirmed cases) – plus 3

709 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 89.3% of all

2 ongoing institution outbreaks – plus 1

3 people are still in hospital – no change

85 possible active cases – plus 2

Unknown confirmed active cases

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has released Ontario’s plan for students’ Fall 2020 return to school

Ontario has extended all emergency orders until June 30th

DriveTest centres will begin reopening on Monday June 22

Ontario approves all but three regions moving to Stage 2 reopening beginning Friday

Toronto, however, confirms it’s 1,000th COVID-19 death

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 18, 2020. Information released as of June 19, 2020 at 11:25 AM for June 18, 2020.

33,095 confirmed cases – plus 178

28,250 recovered cases, 85.4% of all cases – plus 246

2,564 deaths, 7.4% of those confirmed cases – plus 11

30,814 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.8%

27,225 tests performed

21,479 cases under investigation

331 people hospitalized – minus 20

82 people in ICU – minus 2

65 people requiring ventilators – plus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

587 total outbreaks reported – plus 7

104 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 3

Canada has confirmed more than 100,000 cases nationwide

The Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) expands to include businesses with payroll lower than $20,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 18, 2020. Information released as of June 19, 2020 at 11:25 AM for June 18, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 100,565

421 new cases

8,346 deaths – plus 47

62,961 recoveries – plus 517

71,307 resolved cases (70.9% of all cases)

Update 3:00pm Friday June 19: A previous version of this article reported there were no ongoing institutional outbreaks in Halton Region. There are two in Burlington at CAMA Woodlands and Billings Court long-term care facilities.

Tags:

coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton Region, June 19, June 19 2020, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville