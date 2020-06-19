This is the June 19th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville begins stage 2 reopening today. Halton Region possibly reports some COVID-19 recoveries from unconfirmed cases. Stephen Lecce releases Ontario’s plan for students’ Fall 2020 return to school.
Halton Regional Health began reporting separated numbers for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases last Monday. The number of yesterday’s confirmed, active cases in Oakville matched the number of reported recoveries.
It is possible some reported Halton recoveries from the virus are from cases that were never confirmed to be COVID-19. Oakville News has contacted Halton Regional Health for more details.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 18, 2020. Case information released on June 19, 2020 at 12:20 PM for the end of day of June 18, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 243 – plus 4
- Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – minus 1
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 268 – plus 3
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 240 (98.7% of confirmed cases, see note above) – plus 1
- Completed Cases: 243 (recovered & deaths) (100% of all cases, see note above)
- No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
- 23 possible active cases – minus 8
- Unknown confirmed active cases
- The region moves into Stage 2 today Friday June 19, 2020
- Halton publishes COVID-19 numbers for the region after provincial and national statistics today
- Burlington reports a second outbreak at Billings Court long-term care home in the Wedgewood Hub
Halton Regional Health began reporting separated numbers for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases last Monday. These numbers are still reported differently.
It is possible some reported Halton recoveries from the virus are from cases that were never confirmed to be COVID-19. Oakville News has contacted Halton Regional Health for more details.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 18, 2020. Case information released on June 19, 2020 at 12:20 PM for the end of day of June 18, 2020.
- 716 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6
- 78 probable cases in Halton – minus 1
- 794 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5
- 24 deaths (11 related to institutions – 46%) – no change
- 685 recovered (95.7% of all confirmed cases) – plus 3
- 709 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 89.3% of all
- 2 ongoing institution outbreaks – plus 1
- 3 people are still in hospital – no change
- 85 possible active cases – plus 2
- Unknown confirmed active cases
- Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has released Ontario’s plan for students’ Fall 2020 return to school
- Ontario has extended all emergency orders until June 30th
- DriveTest centres will begin reopening on Monday June 22
- Ontario approves all but three regions moving to Stage 2 reopening beginning Friday
- Toronto, however, confirms it’s 1,000th COVID-19 death
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 18, 2020. Information released as of June 19, 2020 at 11:25 AM for June 18, 2020.
- 33,095 confirmed cases – plus 178
- 28,250 recovered cases, 85.4% of all cases – plus 246
- 2,564 deaths, 7.4% of those confirmed cases – plus 11
- 30,814 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.8%
- 27,225 tests performed
- 21,479 cases under investigation
- 331 people hospitalized – minus 20
- 82 people in ICU – minus 2
- 65 people requiring ventilators – plus 5
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 18, 2020. Information released as of June 19, 2020 at 11:25 AM for June 18, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 100,565
- 421 new cases
- 8,346 deaths – plus 47
- 62,961 recoveries – plus 517
- 71,307 resolved cases (70.9% of all cases)
Update 3:00pm Friday June 19: A previous version of this article reported there were no ongoing institutional outbreaks in Halton Region. There are two in Burlington at CAMA Woodlands and Billings Court long-term care facilities.
