This is the June 1st Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville’s numbers keep getting better, with one unfortunate set back – 8 new patients were admitted to OTMH. It is easier to get of COVID-19 Test in Oakville. The region and province are also doing well. Nationally, Quebec continues to get hammered.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 29th.

OTMH COVID-19 Assessment Centre Update

Spike in the number of hospitalizations at OTMH

All institutional outbreaks in Oakville are resolved

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 31, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 213 – plus 2

Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 238 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 199 (93.4% of confirmed cases) plus 7

Completed Cases: 202 (recovered & deaths) (84.9% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – minus 2

9 cases in OTMH – plus 8

Number of hospitalizations spiked over the weekend to 17

Number of recovered cases vs confirmed surpasses 90% for the first time

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 31, 2020

645 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 10

74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change

719 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 10

591 recovered (91.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 27

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

616 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 85.7% of all

3 ongoing institutions outbreaks – minus 2

17 people are still in hospital – plus 15

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information for May 31, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted June 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM

28,263 confirmed cases – plus 1,053

22,153 cases are recovered 78.4% of all cases – plus 1,170

2,276 deaths 8.2% of those confirmed cases – plus 46

24,429 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%

14,379 tests performed

6,424 cases under investigation

781 people hospitalized – minus 45

125 people in ICU – minus 4

89 people requiring ventilators – minus 11

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

534 outbreaks – plus 10

318 ongoing outbreaks – minus 11

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of June 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 31, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 91,351

2495 new cases

7,305 deaths – plus 387

49,482 recoveries – plus 2,029

56,787 resolved cases (62.2% of all cases)

