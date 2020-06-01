// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

June 1st Oakville COVID-19 Update

Hospitalization OTMH Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

Monday, June 1, 2020 5:50 pm  ·  0 Comments

June 1st Oakville COVID-19 Update

Photo credit: Ellis Don

This is the June 1st Oakville COVID-19 Update.  Oakville’s numbers keep getting better, with one unfortunate set back – 8 new patients were admitted to OTMH. It is easier to get of COVID-19 Test in Oakville. The region and province are also doing well. Nationally, Quebec continues to get hammered. 

 

June 1st Oakville COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 29th.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 31, 2020

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 213 – plus 2
  • Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 238 – plus 2
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 199 (93.4% of confirmed cases) plus 7
  • Completed Cases: 202 (recovered & deaths) (84.9% of all cases)
  • No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – minus 2
  • 9 cases in OTMH – plus 8

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 29th.

  • Number of hospitalizations spiked over the weekend to 17
  • Number of recovered cases vs confirmed surpasses 90% for the first time

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 31, 2020

  • 645 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 10
  • 74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change
  • 719 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 10
  • 591 recovered (91.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 27
  • 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
  • 616 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 85.7% of all
  • 3 ongoing institutions outbreaks – minus 2
  • 17 people are still in hospital – plus 15

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 29th.

Information for May 31, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted June 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  • 28,263 confirmed cases – plus 1,053
  • 22,153 cases are recovered  78.4% of all cases – plus 1,170
  • 2,276 deaths 8.2% of those confirmed cases –  plus 46
  • 24,429 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%
  • 14,379 tests performed
  • 6,424 cases under investigation
  • 781 people hospitalized – minus 45
  • 125 people in ICU – minus 4
  • 89 people requiring ventilators – minus 11

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

  • 534 outbreaks – plus 10
  • 318 ongoing outbreaks – minus 11

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 29th.

Information was released as of June 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 31, 2020

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 91,351
  • 2495 new cases
  • 7,305 deaths – plus 387
  • 49,482 recoveries – plus 2,029
  • 56,787 resolved cases (62.2% of all cases)

