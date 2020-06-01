Advertisement
This is the June 1st Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville’s numbers keep getting better, with one unfortunate set back – 8 new patients were admitted to OTMH. It is easier to get of COVID-19 Test in Oakville. The region and province are also doing well. Nationally, Quebec continues to get hammered.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 29th.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on June 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 31, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 213 – plus 2
- Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 238 – plus 2
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 199 (93.4% of confirmed cases) plus 7
- Completed Cases: 202 (recovered & deaths) (84.9% of all cases)
- No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – minus 2
- 9 cases in OTMH – plus 8
- Number of hospitalizations spiked over the weekend to 17
- Number of recovered cases vs confirmed surpasses 90% for the first time
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on June 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 31, 2020
- 645 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 10
- 74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change
- 719 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 10
- 591 recovered (91.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 27
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 616 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 85.7% of all
- 3 ongoing institutions outbreaks – minus 2
- 17 people are still in hospital – plus 15
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Information for May 31, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted June 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 28,263 confirmed cases – plus 1,053
- 22,153 cases are recovered 78.4% of all cases – plus 1,170
- 2,276 deaths 8.2% of those confirmed cases – plus 46
- 24,429 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%
- 14,379 tests performed
- 6,424 cases under investigation
- 781 people hospitalized – minus 45
- 125 people in ICU – minus 4
- 89 people requiring ventilators – minus 11
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 534 outbreaks – plus 10
- 318 ongoing outbreaks – minus 11
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Information was released as of June 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 31, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 91,351
- 2495 new cases
- 7,305 deaths – plus 387
- 49,482 recoveries – plus 2,029
- 56,787 resolved cases (62.2% of all cases)
