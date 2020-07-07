June 2020 Oakville Real Estate Update

By Nolan A Machan
Tuesday, July 7, 2020 3:00 pm · 0 Comments
The June 2020 Oakville Real Estate statistics are indicating that regardless of the COVID-19 Pandemic prices and sales have continued to increase. What has changed dramatically is the way homes are purchased and sold, since buyers are relying on virtual open houses.
The least expensive detached home on Realtor.ca as of July 7th is $899,900. The home is located in West Oakville it has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There have been some renovations. Chelster Hall continues to be Oakville’s most expensive listed detached home at $49,995,000.
According to the Toronto Real Estate Board, the number of properties sold in Oakville for June was 322.
Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 8,701 sales through TREB’s MLS® System in June 2020. This result was down by a 1.4 per cent compared to June 2019. The GTA’s average home price increased to $930,869 or 11.9 per cent increase from June 2019.
The number of new listings was 627 with a total number of 633 active listings. There was 2.5 months of inventory which is a decrease from February. Properties sold for 97% of the last listed price, and typically sold in 32 days.
TREB is using a new calculation method. If the property was listed before, those days are now included.
Detached homes sold for 96% of the list price, semi-detached: 100%, freehold townhouse: 99%, condo-townhouse: 99%, apartment: 98%, and link: 96%.
Oakville’s residential real estate market is strong. Houses selling above list appear to be over for the time being, but there are no bargains to be had.
Source:
Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB)