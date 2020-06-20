Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 20th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports no new confirmed or probable cases today. Halton Region is now in the second stage of reopening. Stephen Lecce releases three plans for students’ Fall 2020 return to school.

The town is now in its Stage 2 as of yesterday, Friday June 19, 2020

Oakville reports zero new confirmed or probable cases today.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 19, 2020. Case information released on June 20, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of June 19, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 243 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 268 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 242 (90.3% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2

Completed Cases: 245 (91.2% of recoveries and deaths)

No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change

1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

23 possible active cases – no change

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

The region moves into Stage 2 today Friday June 19, 2020

Burlington reports one new death – bringing the region’s count to 25 deaths

Today’s reported death is tied to an institutional outbreak in a long-term care home

Halton’s new method of counting recoveries combines the numbers with resolved cases that are not COVID-19

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 19, 2020. Case information released on June 20, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of June 19, 2020.

715 COVID-19 confirmed cases – minus 1

77 probable cases in Halton – minus 1

792 total cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 2

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – plus 1

693 recovered (87.5% of all cases, see note below) – plus 8

718 cases resolved (90.7% of recoveries and deaths)

2 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change

3 people are still in hospital – no change

74 possible active cases – minus 9

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario reports more than 200 new cases for the first time in a week

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce released 3 possible plans for Ontario students’ Fall 2020 return to school

DriveTest centres will begin reopening on Monday June 22

Ontario’s 31 deaths is a two-week daily high

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 19, 2020. Information released as of June 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM for June 19, 2020.

33,301 confirmed cases – plus 206

28,468 recovered cases, 85.5% of all cases – plus 218

2,595 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 31

31,063 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.3%

27,387 tests performed

16,963 cases under investigation

332 people hospitalized – plus 2

80 people in ICU – minus 2

63 people requiring ventilators – minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

591 total outbreaks reported – plus 4

102 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 2

Canada has confirmed more than 100,000 cases nationwide

Borders between some provinces (British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan) have reopened borders to other provinces

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 19, 2020. Information released as of June 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM for June 19, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 100,959

394 new cases

8,410 deaths – plus 64

63,450 recoveries – plus 489

71,860 resolved cases (71.2% of all cases)

