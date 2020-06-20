// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

June 20th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Saturday, June 20, 2020 3:30 pm  ·  0 Comments

Photo credit: Oakville News

This is the June 20th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports no new confirmed or probable cases today. Halton Region is now in the second stage of reopening. Stephen Lecce releases three plans for students’ Fall 2020 return to school.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 19, 2020. Case information released on June 20, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of June 19, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 243 – no change
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 268 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 242 (90.3% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2
  • Completed Cases: 245 (91.2% of recoveries and deaths)
  • No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change
  • 1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
  • 23 possible active cases – no change
  • Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

  • The region moves into Stage 2 today Friday June 19, 2020
  • Burlington reports one new death – bringing the region’s count to 25 deaths
  • Today’s reported death is tied to an institutional outbreak in a long-term care home
  • Halton’s new method of counting recoveries combines the numbers with resolved cases that are not COVID-19

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 19, 2020. Case information released on June 20, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of June 19, 2020.

  • 715 COVID-19 confirmed cases – minus 1
  • 77 probable cases in Halton – minus 1
  • 792 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  minus 2
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – plus 1
  • 693 recovered (87.5% of all cases, see note below) – plus 8
  • 718 cases resolved (90.7% of recoveries and deaths)
  • 2 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
  • 3 people are still in hospital – no change
  • 74 possible active cases – minus 9
  • Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • Ontario reports more than 200 new cases for the first time in a week
  • Minister of Education Stephen Lecce released 3 possible plans for Ontario students’ Fall 2020 return to school
  • DriveTest centres will begin reopening on Monday June 22
  • Ontario’s 31 deaths is a two-week daily high

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 19, 2020. Information released as of June 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM for June 19, 2020.

  • 33,301 confirmed cases – plus 206
  • 28,468 recovered cases, 85.5% of all cases – plus 218
  • 2,595 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases –  plus 31
  • 31,063 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.3%
  • 27,387 tests performed
  • 16,963 cases under investigation
  • 332 people hospitalized – plus 2
  • 80 people in ICU – minus 2
  • 63 people requiring ventilators – minus 2

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • Canada has confirmed more than 100,000 cases nationwide
  • Borders between some provinces (British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan) have reopened borders to other provinces

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 19, 2020. Information released as of June 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM for June 19, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 100,959
  • 394 new cases
  • 8,410 deaths – plus 64
  • 63,450 recoveries – plus 489
  • 71,860 resolved cases (71.2% of all cases)

