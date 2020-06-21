// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

By

Sunday, June 21, 2020 4:15 pm  ·  0 Comments

Photo credit: Unsplash

This is the June 21st Oakville COVID-19 Update. The number of probable active cases in Oakville drops below 20, and recoveries in Halton are in the double digits. Provincially and nationally recover rates are substantially higher than the number of new cases.

Number of probable active cases in Oakville drops below 20.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Case information released on June 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM for the end of day of June 19, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 242 – minus 1
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 267 – minus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 246 (92.1% of all cases, see below note) – plus 6
  • Completed Cases: 249 (93.3% of recoveries and deaths)
  • No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change
  • 1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
  • 18 possible active cases – minus 5

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

Number of recoveries is in the double digits

Number of active cases drops by double digits

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Case information released on June 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM for the end of day of June 20, 2020.

  • 716 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 1
  • 78 probable cases in Halton – plus 1
  • 794 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  minus 2
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 708 recovered (89.2% of all cases, see note below) – plus 15
  • 733 cases resolved (92.3% of recoveries and deaths)
  • 2 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
  • 3 people are still in hospital – no change
  • 61 possible active cases – minus 13
  • Unknown confirmed active cases

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Number of patients in hospitals drops below 300

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Information released as of June 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM for June 20, 2020.

  • 33,476 confirmed cases – plus 175
  • 28,719 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 251
  • 2,606 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases –  plus 11
  • 31,325 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.6%
  • 23,408 tests performed
  • 15,424 cases under investigation
  • 286 people hospitalized – minus 46
  • 86 people in ICU – plus 6
  • 59 people requiring ventilators – minus 4

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Information released as of June 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM for June 19, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 101,019
  • 390 new cases
  • 8,410 deaths – plus 64
  • 63,860 recoveries – plus 410
  • 72,270 resolved cases (71.5% of all cases)

