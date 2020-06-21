Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the June 21st Oakville COVID-19 Update. The number of probable active cases in Oakville drops below 20, and recoveries in Halton are in the double digits. Provincially and nationally recover rates are substantially higher than the number of new cases.

Number of probable active cases in Oakville drops below 20.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Case information released on June 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM for the end of day of June 19, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 242 – minus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 267 – minus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 246 (92.1% of all cases, see below note) – plus 6

Completed Cases: 249 (93.3% of recoveries and deaths)

No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change

1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

18 possible active cases – minus 5

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Number of recoveries is in the double digits

Number of active cases drops by double digits

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Case information released on June 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM for the end of day of June 20, 2020.

716 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 1

78 probable cases in Halton – plus 1

794 total cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 2

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

708 recovered (89.2% of all cases, see note below) – plus 15

733 cases resolved (92.3% of recoveries and deaths)

2 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change

3 people are still in hospital – no change

61 possible active cases – minus 13

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Number of patients in hospitals drops below 300

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Information released as of June 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM for June 20, 2020.

33,476 confirmed cases – plus 175

28,719 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 251

2,606 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 11

31,325 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.6%

23,408 tests performed

15,424 cases under investigation

286 people hospitalized – minus 46

86 people in ICU – plus 6

59 people requiring ventilators – minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

591 total outbreaks reported – no change

100 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 2

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Information released as of June 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM for June 19, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 101,019

390 new cases

8,410 deaths – plus 64

63,860 recoveries – plus 410

72,270 resolved cases (71.5% of all cases)

