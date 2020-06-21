By Nolan A Machan
Sunday, June 21, 2020 4:15 pm · 0 Comments
This is the June 21st Oakville COVID-19 Update. The number of probable active cases in Oakville drops below 20, and recoveries in Halton are in the double digits. Provincially and nationally recover rates are substantially higher than the number of new cases.
Number of probable active cases in Oakville drops below 20.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Case information released on June 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM for the end of day of June 19, 2020.
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Number of recoveries is in the double digits
Number of active cases drops by double digits
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Case information released on June 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM for the end of day of June 20, 2020.
Number of patients in hospitals drops below 300
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Information released as of June 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM for June 20, 2020.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 20, 2020. Information released as of June 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM for June 19, 2020.
