This is the June 22nd Oakville COVID-19 Update. Unfortunately in Oakville there were no recoveries reported, and in Halton there was only 1. Provincially, Peel and Toronto will move to Stage 2 on Wednesday.

First day with no recoveries.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Case information released on June 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 21, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 244 – plus 2

Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 269 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 246 (91.4% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed Cases: 249 (92.5% of recoveries and deaths)

No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change

1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

20 possible active cases – plus 2

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Halton achieves 100% of contact tracing which is 10% higher than the provincial standard

16 people are being treated in hospital according their latest report, though the hospital websites are confirming only 4 cases in Halton

The number of daily tests in Halton is approximately 440, and the total number of residents who have been tested is 24,400.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Case information released on June 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 21, 2020.

720 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4

78 probable cases in Halton – no change

798 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

709 recovered (88.8% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1

734 cases resolved (92% of recoveries and deaths)

2 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change

4 people are still in Hospital- no change

64 possible active cases – plus 3

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Single digit increase in deaths for the first time in months

Active institutional outbreaks drops below 100 for the first time in months

Peel and GTA moving to Stage 2 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Information released as of June 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM for June 21, 2020.

33,637 confirmed cases – plus 161

28,933 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 214

2,609 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 3

31,325 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.6%

21,900 tests performed

10,027 cases under investigation

265 people hospitalized – minus 21

76 people in ICU – minus 10

58 people requiring ventilators – minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

594 total outbreaks reported – plus 3

99 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 1

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Information released as of June 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM for June 21, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 101,337

318 new cases

8,430 deaths – plus 20

63,886 recoveries

72,316 resolved cases (71.4% of all cases)

