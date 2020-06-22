This is the June 22nd Oakville COVID-19 Update. Unfortunately in Oakville there were no recoveries reported, and in Halton there was only 1. Provincially, Peel and Toronto will move to Stage 2 on Wednesday.
First day with no recoveries.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Case information released on June 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 21, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 244 – plus 2
- Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 269 – plus 2
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 246 (91.4% of all cases, see below note) – no change
- Completed Cases: 249 (92.5% of recoveries and deaths)
- No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change
- 1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
- 20 possible active cases – plus 2
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Halton achieves 100% of contact tracing which is 10% higher than the provincial standard
- 16 people are being treated in hospital according their latest report, though the hospital websites are confirming only 4 cases in Halton
- The number of daily tests in Halton is approximately 440, and the total number of residents who have been tested is 24,400.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Case information released on June 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 21, 2020.
- 720 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4
- 78 probable cases in Halton – no change
- 798 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 709 recovered (88.8% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1
- 734 cases resolved (92% of recoveries and deaths)
- 2 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
- 4 people are still in Hospital- no change
- 64 possible active cases – plus 3
- Unknown confirmed active cases
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Single digit increase in deaths for the first time in months
- Active institutional outbreaks drops below 100 for the first time in months
- Peel and GTA moving to Stage 2 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Information released as of June 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM for June 21, 2020.
- 33,637 confirmed cases – plus 161
- 28,933 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 214
- 2,609 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 3
- 31,325 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.6%
- 21,900 tests performed
- 10,027 cases under investigation
- 265 people hospitalized – minus 21
- 76 people in ICU – minus 10
- 58 people requiring ventilators – minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Information released as of June 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM for June 21, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 101,337
- 318 new cases
- 8,430 deaths – plus 20
- 63,886 recoveries
- 72,316 resolved cases (71.4% of all cases)
Tags:
coronavirus, Covid 19, Government of Canada, Halton Region, June 22 2020, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville