June 22nd Oakville COVID-19 Update

Monday, June 22, 2020 5:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the June 22nd Oakville COVID-19 Update. Unfortunately in Oakville there were no recoveries reported, and in Halton there was only 1. Provincially, Peel and Toronto will move to Stage 2 on Wednesday.

First day with no recoveries.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Case information released on June 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 21, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 244 – plus 2
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 269 – plus 2
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 246 (91.4% of all cases, see below note) – no change
  • Completed Cases: 249 (92.5% of recoveries and deaths)
  • No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change
  • 1 case in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
  • 20 possible active cases – plus 2

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

  • Halton achieves 100% of contact tracing which is 10% higher than the provincial standard
  • 16 people are being treated in hospital according their latest report, though the hospital websites are confirming only 4 cases in Halton
  • The number of daily tests in Halton is approximately 440, and the total number of residents who have been tested is 24,400.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Case information released on June 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 21, 2020.

  • 720 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4
  • 78 probable cases in Halton – no change
  • 798 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 4
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 709 recovered (88.8% of all cases, see note below) – plus 1
  • 734 cases resolved (92% of recoveries and deaths)
  • 2 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
  • 4 people are still in Hospital- no change
  • 64 possible active cases – plus 3
  • Unknown confirmed active cases

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • Single digit increase in deaths for the first time in months
  • Active institutional outbreaks drops below 100 for the first time in months
  • Peel and GTA moving to Stage 2 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Information released as of June 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM for June 21, 2020.

  • 33,637 confirmed cases – plus 161
  • 28,933 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 214
  • 2,609 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases –  plus 3
  • 31,325 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.6%
  • 21,900 tests performed
  • 10,027 cases under investigation
  • 265 people hospitalized – minus 21
  • 76 people in ICU – minus 10
  • 58 people requiring ventilators – minus 1

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 21, 2020. Information released as of June 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM for June 21, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 101,337
  • 318 new cases
  • 8,430 deaths – plus 20
  • 63,886 recoveries
  • 72,316 resolved cases (71.4% of all cases)

