June 23rd Oakville COVID-19 Update

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 4:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

This is the June 23rd Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville corrects one previously confirmed case from positive to negative. Halton numbers slightly increase. Ontario reports its first death for a COVID-19 patient under 20.

  • Oakville reports no new cases and removes one from total confirmed count in a correction
  • One new case is in hospital at OTMH

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Case information released on June 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 22, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 243 – minus 1
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 268 – minus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 247 (92.2% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1
  • Completed Cases: 250 (93.3% of recoveries and deaths)
  • No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change
  • 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – plus 2
  • 18 possible active cases – minus 2

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

  • Regional case numbers increase slightly despite Oakville’s decline
  • Halton achieves 100% contact tracing, which is 10% above the provincial standard
  • 16 people are being treated in hospital according to Halton’s latest report, though hospital websites confirm only five cases in the region

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Case information released on June 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 22, 2020.

  • 727 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 7
  • 79 probable cases in Halton – plus 1
  • 806 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 8
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 714 recovered (88.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 5
  • 739 cases resolved (91.7% of recoveries and deaths)
  • 2 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
  • 5 people are still in Hospital – plus 1
  • 67 possible active cases – plus 3
  • Unknown confirmed active cases

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Information released as of June 23, 2020 at 11:20 AM for June 22, 2020.

  • 33,853 confirmed cases – plus 216
  • 29,107 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 174
  • 2,619 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases –  plus 10
  • 31,726 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.7%
  • 16,189 tests performed
  • 16,418 cases under investigation
  • 288 people hospitalized – plus 23
  • 75 people in ICU – minus 1
  • 54 people requiring ventilators – minus 4

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Information released as of June 23, 2020 at 11:20 AM for June 22, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 101,902
  • 349 new cases
  • 8,453 deaths – plus 32
  • 64,508 recoveries – plus 174
  • 72,961 resolved cases (71.6% of all cases)

