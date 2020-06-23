This is the June 23rd Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville corrects one previously confirmed case from positive to negative. Halton numbers slightly increase. Ontario reports its first death for a COVID-19 patient under 20.
- Oakville reports no new cases and removes one from total confirmed count in a correction
- One new case is in hospital at OTMH
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Case information released on June 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 22, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 243 – minus 1
- Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 268 – minus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 247 (92.2% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1
- Completed Cases: 250 (93.3% of recoveries and deaths)
- No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change
- 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – plus 2
- 18 possible active cases – minus 2
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Regional case numbers increase slightly despite Oakville’s decline
- Halton achieves 100% contact tracing, which is 10% above the provincial standard
- 16 people are being treated in hospital according to Halton’s latest report, though hospital websites confirm only five cases in the region
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Case information released on June 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 22, 2020.
- 727 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 7
- 79 probable cases in Halton – plus 1
- 806 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 8
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 714 recovered (88.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 5
- 739 cases resolved (91.7% of recoveries and deaths)
- 2 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
- 5 people are still in Hospital – plus 1
- 67 possible active cases – plus 3
- Unknown confirmed active cases
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Information released as of June 23, 2020 at 11:20 AM for June 22, 2020.
- 33,853 confirmed cases – plus 216
- 29,107 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 174
- 2,619 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 10
- 31,726 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.7%
- 16,189 tests performed
- 16,418 cases under investigation
- 288 people hospitalized – plus 23
- 75 people in ICU – minus 1
- 54 people requiring ventilators – minus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Information released as of June 23, 2020 at 11:20 AM for June 22, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 101,902
- 349 new cases
- 8,453 deaths – plus 32
- 64,508 recoveries – plus 174
- 72,961 resolved cases (71.6% of all cases)
