This is the June 23rd Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville corrects one previously confirmed case from positive to negative. Halton numbers slightly increase. Ontario reports its first death for a COVID-19 patient under 20.

Oakville reports no new cases and removes one from total confirmed count in a correction

One new case is in hospital at OTMH

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Case information released on June 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 22, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 243 – minus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 268 – minus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 247 (92.2% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1

Completed Cases: 250 (93.3% of recoveries and deaths)

No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – plus 2

18 possible active cases – minus 2

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Regional case numbers increase slightly despite Oakville’s decline

Halton achieves 100% contact tracing, which is 10% above the provincial standard

16 people are being treated in hospital according to Halton’s latest report, though hospital websites confirm only five cases in the region

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Case information released on June 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of June 22, 2020.

727 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 7

79 probable cases in Halton – plus 1

806 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 8

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

714 recovered (88.6% of all cases, see note below) – plus 5

739 cases resolved (91.7% of recoveries and deaths)

2 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change

5 people are still in Hospital – plus 1

67 possible active cases – plus 3

Unknown confirmed active cases

Peel Region and Toronto move to Stage 2 beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Ontario’s pending test results outnumber conducted tests for just the second time

Toronto reports first Ontario death of a COVID-19 patient under 20 (but death was not from the disease itself)

23 more patients now hospitalized

Provincial government is providing up to $10 million to Indigenous-owned small businesses for COVID-19 relief

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Information released as of June 23, 2020 at 11:20 AM for June 22, 2020.

33,853 confirmed cases – plus 216

29,107 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 174

2,619 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 10

31,726 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.7%

16,189 tests performed

16,418 cases under investigation

288 people hospitalized – plus 23

75 people in ICU – minus 1

54 people requiring ventilators – minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

596 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

99 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

The federal government extends the time period for temporary workplace layoffs by up to six months

Nationwide new cases once again outnumber recoveries

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 22, 2020. Information released as of June 23, 2020 at 11:20 AM for June 22, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 101,902

349 new cases

8,453 deaths – plus 32

64,508 recoveries – plus 174

72,961 resolved cases (71.6% of all cases)

