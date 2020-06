Windsor-Essex region is the last in Ontario still in Stage 1 of the province's phased reopening

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Advertisement

This is the June 24th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports one new case and two new recoveries. Burlington reports a third long-term care home outbreak. Ontario extends its state of emergency to July 15, 2020.

Oakville reports one new case and two new recoveries

Possible active cases decline for seventh straight day

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 23, 2020. Case information released on June 24, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day of June 23, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 244 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 269 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 249 (92.6% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 252 (93.7% of cases)

No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

17 possible active cases – minus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Burlington says a third long-term care home is reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak

Regional recovery rate increasing again

Halton achieves 100% contact tracing, which is 10% above the provincial standard

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 23, 2020. Case information released on June 24, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day of June 23, 2020.

731 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4

79 probable cases in Halton – no change

810 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

722 recovered (89.1% of all cases, see note below) – plus 8

747 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 92.2%)

3 ongoing institution outbreaks – plus 1 (at Creek Way Village)

5 people are still in Hospital – no change

63 possible active cases – minus 4

Unknown confirmed active cases

Advertisement

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 23, 2020. Information released as of June 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM for June 23, 2020.

34,016 confirmed cases – plus 163

29,336 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 229

2,631 deaths, 7.8% of those confirmed cases – plus 12

31,967 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.0%

23,207 tests performed

21,398 cases under investigation

278 people hospitalized – minus 10

73 people in ICU – minus 2

48 people requiring ventilators – minus 6

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

598 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

94 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 5

The federal government extends the time period for temporary workplace layoffs by up to six months

Nationwide new cases once again outnumber recoveries

The United States reports its highest one-day new COVID-19 case count since early April – more than 35,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 23, 2020. Information released as of June 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM for June 23, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 102,179

216 new cases

8,483 deaths – plus 30

64,933 recoveries – plus 425

73,416 resolved cases (71.9% of all cases)

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Burlington Outbreaks, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton Region, Health, June 24, June 24 2020, Premier Doug Ford, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville