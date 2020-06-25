Advertisement
This is the June 25th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports zero new cases. Halton nears 90% resolved cases. Ontario institutional outbreaks surpass 600 with 85% of them resolved. Canada’s recovery rate continues increasing while American and global cases rapidly rise.
- Oakville reports no new cases and two more recoveries
- Possible active cases have declined daily for over a week
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Case information released on June 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the end of day of June 24, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 244 – no change
- Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 269 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 251 (93.3% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 254 (94.4% of cases)
- No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change
- 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
- 15 possible active cases – minus 2
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Case information released on June 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the end of day of June 24, 2020.
- 733 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 2
- 79 probable cases in Halton – no change
- 812 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 730 recovered (89.9% of all cases, see note below) – plus 8
- 755 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.0%)
- 3 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
- 6 people are still in Hospital – plus 1
- 57 possible active cases – minus 6
- Unknown confirmed active cases
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Ontario extends its state of emergency to July 15, 2020
- 600 institutional outbreaks have been reported in the province
- 85% of the outbreaks, however, have been resolved
- Health Minister Christine Elliot is seeing “a persistent decline in the number of cases”
- 60% of new cases are coming from Toronto and Peel regions
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Information released as of June 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM for June 24, 2020.
- 34,205 confirmed cases – plus 189
- 29,528 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 192
- 2,641 deaths, 7.7% of those confirmed cases – plus 10
- 32,169 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.0%
- 27,511 tests performed
- 24,607 cases under investigation
- 270 people hospitalized – minus 8
- 69 people in ICU – minus 4
- 47 people requiring ventilators – minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- New cases across Canada continue to outnumber recoveries
- The federal government extends the time period for temporary workplace layoffs by up to six months
- United States reports a daily record of new cases at nearly 37,945
- That’s more in one day than all Ontario in the last six months
- World Health Organization report steadily rising daily numbers
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Information released as of June 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM for June 24, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 102,574
- 332 new cases
- 8,501 deaths – plus 18
- 65,362 recoveries – plus 427
- 73,863 resolved cases (72.0% of all cases)
