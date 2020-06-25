Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 25th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports zero new cases. Halton nears 90% resolved cases. Ontario institutional outbreaks surpass 600 with 85% of them resolved. Canada’s recovery rate continues increasing while American and global cases rapidly rise.

Oakville reports no new cases and two more recoveries

Possible active cases have declined daily for over a week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Case information released on June 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the end of day of June 24, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 244 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 269 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 251 (93.3% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 254 (94.4% of cases)

No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

15 possible active cases – minus 2

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Active case numbers drop in region for fourth consecutive day

Burlington says a third long-term care home is reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak

Halton achieves 100% contact tracing, which is 10% above the provincial standard

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Case information released on June 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the end of day of June 24, 2020.

733 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 2

79 probable cases in Halton – no change

812 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

730 recovered (89.9% of all cases, see note below) – plus 8

755 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.0%)

3 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change

6 people are still in Hospital – plus 1

57 possible active cases – minus 6

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario extends its state of emergency to July 15, 2020

600 institutional outbreaks have been reported in the province 85% of the outbreaks, however, have been resolved

Health Minister Christine Elliot is seeing “a persistent decline in the number of cases”

60% of new cases are coming from Toronto and Peel regions

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Information released as of June 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM for June 24, 2020.

34,205 confirmed cases – plus 189

29,528 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 192

2,641 deaths, 7.7% of those confirmed cases – plus 10

32,169 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.0%

27,511 tests performed

24,607 cases under investigation

270 people hospitalized – minus 8

69 people in ICU – minus 4

47 people requiring ventilators – minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

600 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

91 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 3

New cases across Canada continue to outnumber recoveries

The federal government extends the time period for temporary workplace layoffs by up to six months

United States reports a daily record of new cases at nearly 37,945 That’s more in one day than all Ontario in the last six months

World Health Organization report steadily rising daily numbers

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Information released as of June 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM for June 24, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 102,574

332 new cases

8,501 deaths – plus 18

65,362 recoveries – plus 427

73,863 resolved cases (72.0% of all cases)

