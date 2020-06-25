fbpx // Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

June 25th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Thursday, June 25, 2020

June 25th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Photo credit: Brian Gray Photography

This is the June 25th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports zero new cases. Halton nears 90% resolved cases. Ontario institutional outbreaks surpass 600 with 85% of them resolved. Canada’s recovery rate continues increasing while American and global cases rapidly rise.

  • Oakville reports no new cases and two more recoveries
  • Possible active cases have declined daily for over a week

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Case information released on June 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the end of day of June 24, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 244 – no change
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 269 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 251 (93.3% of all cases, see below note) – plus 2
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 254 (94.4% of cases)
  • No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change
  • 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
  • 15 possible active cases – minus 2

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Case information released on June 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the end of day of June 24, 2020.

  • 733 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 2
  • 79 probable cases in Halton – no change
  • 812 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 2
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 730 recovered (89.9% of all cases, see note below) – plus 8
  • 755 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.0%)
  • 3 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
  • 6 people are still in Hospital – plus 1
  • 57 possible active cases – minus 6
  • Unknown confirmed active cases

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • Ontario extends its state of emergency to July 15, 2020
  • 600 institutional outbreaks have been reported in the province
    • 85% of the outbreaks, however, have been resolved
  • Health Minister Christine Elliot is seeing “a persistent decline in the number of cases”
  • 60% of new cases are coming from Toronto and Peel regions

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Information released as of June 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM for June 24, 2020.

  • 34,205 confirmed cases – plus 189
  • 29,528 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 192
  • 2,641 deaths, 7.7% of those confirmed cases –  plus 10
  • 32,169 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.0%
  • 27,511 tests performed
  • 24,607 cases under investigation
  • 270 people hospitalized – minus 8
  • 69 people in ICU – minus 4
  • 47 people requiring ventilators – minus 1

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • New cases across Canada continue to outnumber recoveries
  • The federal government extends the time period for temporary workplace layoffs by up to six months
  • United States reports a daily record of new cases at nearly 37,945
    • That’s more in one day than all Ontario in the last six months
  • World Health Organization report steadily rising daily numbers

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 24, 2020. Information released as of June 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM for June 24, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 102,574
  • 332 new cases
  • 8,501 deaths – plus 18
  • 65,362 recoveries – plus 427
  • 73,863 resolved cases (72.0% of all cases)

