This is the June 26th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports two new cases and one recovery. Halton surpasses 90% resolved cases. Canada’s recovery rate continues to rise. Some provinces (including Quebec) have not published a COVID-19 update for today.
- Oakville reports two new cases and one recovery
- Only two cases remain at Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Case information released on June 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 246 – plus 2
- Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 271 – plus 2
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 252 (93.0% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 255 (94.1% of cases)
- No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change
- 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
- 16 possible active cases – plus 1
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Case information released on June 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.
- 736 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3
- 78 probable cases in Halton – minus 1
- 814 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 737 recovered (90.5% of all cases, see note below) – plus 7
- 762 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.8%)
- 3 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
- 5 people are still in Hospital – minus 1
- 52 possible active cases – minus 5
- Unknown confirmed active cases
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Ontario has only 111 new cases – the lowest single day since March 25, 2020
- Low cases announced along with more than 30,000 tests conducted for the first time yesterday
- 600 institutional outbreaks have been reported in the province
- 85% of the outbreaks, however, have been resolved
- Over 60% of new cases are coming from Toronto and Peel regions
- Number of patients across the province in hospital, in the ICU and on ventilators are all down
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Information released as of June 26, 2020 at 10:55 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.
- 34,316 confirmed cases – plus 111
- 29,754 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 226
- 2,644 deaths, 7.7% of those confirmed cases – plus 3
- 32,398 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.4%
- 30,780 tests performed
- 27,344 cases under investigation
- 256 people hospitalized – minus 14
- 61 people in ICU – minus 8
- 41 people requiring ventilators – minus 6
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Some provinces (namely Quebec) have not reported COVID-19 updates for today, June 26
- Health Minister Patty Hadju announces over $100 million for 139 new research projects
- United States reports their first day above 40,000 reported new COVID-19 cases
- That’s more in one day than all Ontario in the last six months
- USA expects surpassing 2.5 million cases nationwide late tomorrow
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Information released as of June 26, 2020 at 10:55 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 102,735
- 161 new cases
- 8,507 deaths – plus 6
- 65,658 recoveries – plus 296
- 74,165 resolved cases (72.2% of all cases)
Note: Some provinces (notably Quebec) have not published their regular reports today. These numbers are subject to adjustment later today or tomorrow.
