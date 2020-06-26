Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 26th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports two new cases and one recovery. Halton surpasses 90% resolved cases. Canada’s recovery rate continues to rise. Some provinces (including Quebec) have not published a COVID-19 update for today.

Oakville reports two new cases and one recovery

Only two cases remain at Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Case information released on June 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 246 – plus 2

Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 271 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 252 (93.0% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 255 (94.1% of cases)

No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

16 possible active cases – plus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Active case numbers drop in region for fifth consecutive day

Burlington says a third long-term care home is reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak

Halton reports case resolutions above 90%

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Case information released on June 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.

736 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3

78 probable cases in Halton – minus 1

814 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 2

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

737 recovered (90.5% of all cases, see note below) – plus 7

762 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.8%)

3 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change

5 people are still in Hospital – minus 1

52 possible active cases – minus 5

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario has only 111 new cases – the lowest single day since March 25, 2020

Low cases announced along with more than 30,000 tests conducted for the first time yesterday

600 institutional outbreaks have been reported in the province 85% of the outbreaks, however, have been resolved

Over 60% of new cases are coming from Toronto and Peel regions

Number of patients across the province in hospital, in the ICU and on ventilators are all down

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Information released as of June 26, 2020 at 10:55 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.

34,316 confirmed cases – plus 111

29,754 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 226

2,644 deaths, 7.7% of those confirmed cases – plus 3

32,398 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.4%

30,780 tests performed

27,344 cases under investigation

256 people hospitalized – minus 14

61 people in ICU – minus 8

41 people requiring ventilators – minus 6

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

600 total outbreaks reported – no change

90 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 1

Some provinces (namely Quebec) have not reported COVID-19 updates for today, June 26

Health Minister Patty Hadju announces over $100 million for 139 new research projects

United States reports their first day above 40,000 reported new COVID-19 cases That’s more in one day than all Ontario in the last six months USA expects surpassing 2.5 million cases nationwide late tomorrow



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Information released as of June 26, 2020 at 10:55 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 102,735

161 new cases

8,507 deaths – plus 6

65,658 recoveries – plus 296

74,165 resolved cases (72.2% of all cases)

Note: Some provinces (notably Quebec) have not published their regular reports today. These numbers are subject to adjustment later today or tomorrow.

