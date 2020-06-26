fbpx // Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

June 26th Oakville COVID-19 Update

June 26th Oakville COVID-19 Update

By

Friday, June 26, 2020 3:30 pm  ·  0 Comments

June 26th Oakville COVID-19 Update
Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

This is the June 26th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports two new cases and one recovery. Halton surpasses 90% resolved cases. Canada’s recovery rate continues to rise. Some provinces (including Quebec) have not published a COVID-19 update for today.

June 26th Oakville COVID-19 Update

  • Oakville reports two new cases and one recovery
  • Only two cases remain at Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Case information released on June 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 246 – plus 2
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 271 – plus 2
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 252 (93.0% of all cases, see below note) – plus 1
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 255 (94.1% of cases)
  • No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change
  • 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
  • 16 possible active cases – plus 1

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Case information released on June 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.

  • 736 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3
  • 78 probable cases in Halton – minus 1
  • 814 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 2
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 737 recovered (90.5% of all cases, see note below) – plus 7
  • 762 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.8%)
  • 3 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
  • 5 people are still in Hospital – minus 1
  • 52 possible active cases – minus 5
  • Unknown confirmed active cases

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Advertisement

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • Ontario has only 111 new cases – the lowest single day since March 25, 2020
  • Low cases announced along with more than 30,000 tests conducted for the first time yesterday
  • 600 institutional outbreaks have been reported in the province
    • 85% of the outbreaks, however, have been resolved
  • Over 60% of new cases are coming from Toronto and Peel regions
  • Number of patients across the province in hospital, in the ICU and on ventilators are all down

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Information released as of June 26, 2020 at 10:55 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.

  • 34,316 confirmed cases – plus 111
  • 29,754 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 226
  • 2,644 deaths, 7.7% of those confirmed cases –  plus 3
  • 32,398 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.4%
  • 30,780 tests performed
  • 27,344 cases under investigation
  • 256 people hospitalized – minus 14
  • 61 people in ICU – minus 8
  • 41 people requiring ventilators – minus 6

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • Some provinces (namely Quebec) have not reported COVID-19 updates for today, June 26
  • Health Minister Patty Hadju announces over $100 million for 139 new research projects
  • United States reports their first day above 40,000 reported new COVID-19 cases
    • That’s more in one day than all Ontario in the last six months
    • USA expects surpassing 2.5 million cases nationwide late tomorrow

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 25, 2020. Information released as of June 26, 2020 at 10:55 AM for the end of day of June 25, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 102,735
  • 161 new cases
  • 8,507 deaths – plus 6
  • 65,658 recoveries – plus 296
  • 74,165 resolved cases (72.2% of all cases)

Note: Some provinces (notably Quebec) have not published their regular reports today. These numbers are subject to adjustment later today or tomorrow.

Tags:

, , , , , , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed