This is the June 27th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports three new cases and three recoveries. Ontario extends emergency orders until July 10, 2020. Quebec temporarily stops daily case reports until Monday. The United States surpasses 2.5 million cases and 125,000 deaths.

Oakville add three new confirmed cases and three more recoveries

Two cases remain at Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Case information released on June 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 249 – plus 3

Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 274 – plus 3

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 255 (93.1% of all cases, see below note) – plus 3

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 258 (94.2% of cases)

No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change

2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change

16 possible active cases – no change

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Active case numbers drop in region every day this week

Three long-term care home COVID-19 outbreaks remain in Burlington

Halton reports case resolutions above 90%

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Case information released on June 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.

741 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5

78 probable cases in Halton – no change

819 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

743 recovered (90.7% of all cases, see note below) – plus 6

768 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.8%)

3 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change

5 people are still in Hospital – no change

51 possible active cases – minus 1

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford says emergency orders now extend to July 10, 2020

The province announced yesterday it’s adding $4 million for the Seniors Community Grant program

Over 60% of new cases are coming from Toronto and Peel regions

Ontario sees second straight day of both record-breaking tests performed and cases awaiting results Both tallies surpass 33,000 for the first time



Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Information released as of June 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.

34,476 confirmed cases – plus 160

29,932 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 178

2,652 deaths, 7.7% of those confirmed cases – plus 8

32,584 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%

33,492 tests performed

33,759 cases under investigation

252 people hospitalized – minus 4

54 people in ICU – minus 7

35 people requiring ventilators – minus 6

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

602 total outbreaks reported – plus 2

92 active, ongoing outbreaks – plus 2

Quebec temporarily suspends daily provincial COVID-19 case reports; the reports are set to resume on June 29

Health Minister Patty Hadju announces over $100 million for 139 new research projects across Canada

The United States surpasses 2.5 million cases and 125,000 deaths

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Information released as of June 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 102,954

219 new cases

8,516 deaths – plus 9

65,908 recoveries – plus 250

74,424 resolved cases (72.3% of all cases)

Note: The province of Quebec has temporarily paused daily reports about their daily number fo COVID-19 cases. No reason has been specified for this decision. Quebec will resume daily reports on June 29.

