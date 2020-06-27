fbpx // Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

June 27th Oakville COVID-19 Update

By

Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

This is the June 27th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports three new cases and three recoveries. Ontario extends emergency orders until July 10, 2020. Quebec temporarily stops daily case reports until Monday. The United States surpasses 2.5 million cases and 125,000 deaths.

  • Oakville add three new confirmed cases and three more recoveries
  • Two cases remain at Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Case information released on June 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 249 – plus 3
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 274 – plus 3
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 255 (93.1% of all cases, see below note) – plus 3
  • Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 258 (94.2% of cases)
  • No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change
  • 2 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – no change
  • 16 possible active cases – no change

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Case information released on June 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.

  • 741 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5
  • 78 probable cases in Halton – no change
  • 819 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 5
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
  • 743 recovered (90.7% of all cases, see note below) – plus 6
  • 768 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.8%)
  • 3 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
  • 5 people are still in Hospital – no change
  • 51 possible active cases – minus 1
  • Unknown confirmed active cases

 

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Information released as of June 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.

  • 34,476 confirmed cases – plus 160
  • 29,932 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 178
  • 2,652 deaths, 7.7% of those confirmed cases –  plus 8
  • 32,584 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%
  • 33,492 tests performed
  • 33,759 cases under investigation
  • 252 people hospitalized – minus 4
  • 54 people in ICU – minus 7
  • 35 people requiring ventilators – minus 6

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Information released as of June 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 102,954
  • 219 new cases
  • 8,516 deaths – plus 9
  • 65,908 recoveries – plus 250
  • 74,424 resolved cases (72.3% of all cases)

 

Note: The province of Quebec has temporarily paused daily reports about their daily number fo COVID-19 cases. No reason has been specified for this decision. Quebec will resume daily reports on June 29.

