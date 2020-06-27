By Tyler Collins
Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:00 pm · 0 Comments
This is the June 27th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville reports three new cases and three recoveries. Ontario extends emergency orders until July 10, 2020. Quebec temporarily stops daily case reports until Monday. The United States surpasses 2.5 million cases and 125,000 deaths.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Case information released on June 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Case information released on June 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Information released as of June 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 26, 2020. Information released as of June 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.
Note: The province of Quebec has temporarily paused daily reports about their daily number fo COVID-19 cases. No reason has been specified for this decision. Quebec will resume daily reports on June 29.
coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton Region, Health, June 27, June 27 2020, Premier Doug Ford, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville