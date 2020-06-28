Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the June 28th Oakville COVID-19 Update. As US numbers grow exponentially, Oakville, Halton, Ontario, and Canada’s cases have been dropping steadily as our recoveries continue to climb. Our hospitals are well below capacity, and the number of news death in the province is now in the mid-single digits.

Oakville is now entering its second week of Stage 2, and for many regions across Ontario they are now entering their 3rd week. Testing has ramped up over the past week. Canada ranks 37th in the world for the number of tests per million.

Oakville hits 250 confirmed cases

New cases surpass recoveries

Oakville has 33.3% of all cases in Halton

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is down to 1 case

Oakville’s hardest hit community is College Park including the western part of Falgarwood at 20.9 cases per 10K people, and least impacted community is South-East Oakville including Clearview at 9.3.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 27, 2020. Case information released on June 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM for the end of day of June 27, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 250 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 275 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 255 (92.7% of all cases, see below note) – no change

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 258 (93.8% of cases)

No Oakville Institution Outbreaks – no change

1 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – minus 1

17 possible active cases – plus 1

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

New cases surpasses recoveries

Milton has the highest number of cases per 10K at 29.5 in Halton

Halton’s number of cases is 12.1 per 10K vs the province’s at 19.3

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 27, 2020. Case information released on June 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM for the end of day of June 27, 2020.

747 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6

78 probable cases in Halton – no change

825 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 6

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

745 recovered (90.3% of all cases, see note below) – plus 2

770 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.3%)

3 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change

3 people are still in Hospital – minus 2

55 possible active cases – plus 4

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

The severity of cases plummets as the number of those requiring hospitalizations drops by 15%, or 11.3% of all active cases

New deaths are in the single digits

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 27, 2020. Information released as of June 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.

34,654 confirmed cases – plus 178

30,107 recovered cases, 85.8% of all cases – plus 175

2,658 deaths, 7.7% of those confirmed cases – plus 6

32,765 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%

28,633 tests performed

29,592 cases under investigation

214 people hospitalized – minus 38

51 people in ICU – minus 3

36 people requiring ventilators – plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

601 total outbreaks reported – minus 1

92 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

Quebec temporarily suspends daily provincial COVID-19 case reports; the reports are set to resume on June 29. With the delay in Quebec’s reporting cases, deaths and recoveries are all under-reported.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 27, 2020. Information released as of June 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of June 26, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 103,032

238 new cases

8,516 deaths – plus 8

66,152 recoveries – plus 244

74,668 resolved cases (72.5% of all cases)

Note: The province of Quebec has temporarily paused daily reports about their daily number fo COVID-19 cases. No reason has been specified for this decision. Quebec will resume daily reports on June 29.

