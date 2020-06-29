Advertisement
This is the June 29th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville’s numbers are still looking solid, but there continue to be new cases both in Oakville and Halton, including a new institutional outbreak. Oddly the numbers of new cases being reported by the province exceed those of the country. This discrepancy could be attributed to the time that the information was released, and that Quebec is still not updating its numbers.
- Chartwell Waterford Retirement Home facility declares an outbreak though no cases reported
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital discharges it last patient with COVID-19\
- 37% of new cases are attributed to community spread
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 28, 2020. Case information released on June 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of June 28, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 251 – plus 1
- Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – plus 1
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 277 – plus 2
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 259 (93.5% of all cases, see below note) – plus 4
- Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 262 (94.6% of cases)
- 1 Oakville Institution Outbreaks – plus 1
- No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – minus 1
- 15 possible active cases – minus 2
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Chartwell Waterford Retirement Home in Oakville declares an outbreak; however, no cases are reported
- 8 new and possible cases, which is higher than in previous days, but only one more case active case
- Case and contact follow up continue to surpass provincial standard
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 28, 2020. Case information released on June 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM for the end of day of June 27, 2020.
- 752 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5
- 81 probable cases in Halton – plus 3
- 833 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 8
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change
- 752 recovered (90.3% of all cases, see note below) – plus 7
- 777 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.3%)
- 4 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change
- 2 people are still in Hospital – minus 1
- 56 possible active cases – plus 1
- Unknown confirmed active cases
Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.
- Number of daily new cases bumps above 250 for the first time in several days
- Hospitalizations increased by 18, but patients requiring ICU and ventilators continues to drop
- Active ongoing care facility outbreaks continues to decline
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 28, 2020. Information released as of June 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of June 27, 2020.
- 34,911 confirmed cases – plus 257
- 30,196 recovered cases, 86.5% of all cases – plus 89
- 2,665 deaths, 7.7% of those confirmed cases – plus 7
- 32,861 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.1%
- 27,127 tests performed
- 16,701 cases under investigation
- 232 people hospitalized – plus 18
- 46 people in ICU – minus 5
- 35 people requiring ventilators – minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 28, 2020. Information released as of June 28, 2020 at 7:01 PM for the end of day of June 27, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 103,250
- 218 new cases
- 8,522 deaths – plus 8
- 67,114 recoveries
- 75,636 resolved cases
Note: The province of Quebec has temporarily paused daily reports about their daily number fo COVID-19 cases. No reason has been specified for this decision. Quebec will resume daily reports on June 29.
Tags:
coronavirus, Covid 19, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Healthcare, Halton Region, June 29 2020, Town of Oakville