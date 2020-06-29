Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the June 29th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville’s numbers are still looking solid, but there continue to be new cases both in Oakville and Halton, including a new institutional outbreak. Oddly the numbers of new cases being reported by the province exceed those of the country. This discrepancy could be attributed to the time that the information was released, and that Quebec is still not updating its numbers.

Chartwell Waterford Retirement Home facility declares an outbreak though no cases reported

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital discharges it last patient with COVID-19\

37% of new cases are attributed to community spread

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 28, 2020. Case information released on June 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of June 28, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 251 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – plus 1

Confirmed and probable cases total is 277 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 259 (93.5% of all cases, see below note) – plus 4

Completed Cases (recoveries and deaths): 262 (94.6% of cases)

1 Oakville Institution Outbreaks – plus 1

No cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – minus 1

15 possible active cases – minus 2

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Chartwell Waterford Retirement Home in Oakville declares an outbreak; however, no cases are reported

8 new and possible cases, which is higher than in previous days, but only one more case active case

Case and contact follow up continue to surpass provincial standard

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 28, 2020. Case information released on June 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM for the end of day of June 27, 2020.

752 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5

81 probable cases in Halton – plus 3

833 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 8

25 deaths (12 related to institutions – 48%) – no change

752 recovered (90.3% of all cases, see note below) – plus 7

777 cases resolved (recoveries and deaths – 93.3%)

4 ongoing institution outbreaks – no change

2 people are still in Hospital – minus 1

56 possible active cases – plus 1

Unknown confirmed active cases

Note: Halton Region’s counted recoveries are combined into one number with probable, now resolved cases. This number includes some cases that were not recoveries from COVID-19.

Number of daily new cases bumps above 250 for the first time in several days

Hospitalizations increased by 18, but patients requiring ICU and ventilators continues to drop

Active ongoing care facility outbreaks continues to decline

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 28, 2020. Information released as of June 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of June 27, 2020.

34,911 confirmed cases – plus 257

30,196 recovered cases, 86.5% of all cases – plus 89

2,665 deaths, 7.7% of those confirmed cases – plus 7

32,861 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.1%

27,127 tests performed

16,701 cases under investigation

232 people hospitalized – plus 18

46 people in ICU – minus 5

35 people requiring ventilators – minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

606 total outbreaks reported – plus 5

88 active, ongoing outbreaks – minus 4

Quebec temporarily suspends daily provincial COVID-19 case reports; the reports are set to resume on June 29. With the delay in Quebec’s reporting cases, deaths and recoveries are all under-reported.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 28, 2020. Information released as of June 28, 2020 at 7:01 PM for the end of day of June 27, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 103,250

218 new cases

8,522 deaths – plus 8

67,114 recoveries

75,636 resolved cases

Note: The province of Quebec has temporarily paused daily reports about their daily number fo COVID-19 cases. No reason has been specified for this decision. Quebec will resume daily reports on June 29.

