This is the June 2nd Oakville COVID-19 Update. Another decent day in Oakville, though we did have all the new cases in the region. There continues to be no deaths in Town. The death rate across the country has dropped to numbers not seen since the beginning of April.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 1st.

All new cases in Halton originate in Oakville.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 2, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day of June 1, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 217 – plus 4

Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 242 – plus 4

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 205 (94.5% of confirmed cases) plus 6

Completed Cases: 208 (recovered & deaths) (85.6% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

9 cases in OTMH – no change

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 1, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 2, 2020 at 9:45 AM for the end of day of June 1, 2020

649 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4

74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change

723 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

608 recovered (93.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 17

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

633 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 87.6% of all

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – minus 3

17 people are still in hospital – no change

New cases surpassing recoveries and the number of new daily cases exceeds 400.

Testing has been expanded to include people who feel they may have contracted COVID-19

Number of new hospitalizations increased for the first time in a few days

Ongoing Institutional outbreaks continues to decrease

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 1, 2020.

Information for June 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted June 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM

28,709 confirmed cases – plus 446

22,484 cases are recovered 78.4% of all cases – plus 331

2,293 deaths 8% of those confirmed cases – plus 17

24,777 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.4%

15,244 tests performed

10,622 cases under investigation

801 people hospitalized – plus 20

125 people in ICU – no change

87 people requiring ventilators – minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

537 outbreaks – plus 4

309 ongoing outbreaks – minus 9

Lowest number of new deaths since April 2, 2020

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 29th.

Information was released as of June 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM for June 1, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 92,151

758 new cases

7,344 deaths – plus 31

50,272 recoveries – plus 790

57,616 resolved cases (62.5% of all cases)

