Advertisement
This is the June 3rd Oakville COVID-19 Update. While there are six new cases and only two recoveries in Halton, Oakville is home to only one case and both of those recoveries. There are no new deaths in Halton. Ontario has also seen a nearly 25% decrease in new cases from the last two days.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 2, 2020.
- Only one new case in Oakville today, but two recoveries. There are 11 active cases in town.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on June 3, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of June 2, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 218 – plus 1
- Likely cases in Oakville is 28 – plus 3
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 246 – plus 4
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 207 (95.0% of confirmed cases) – plus 2
- Completed Cases: 210 (recovered & deaths) (85.4% of all cases)
- No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 9 cases in OTMH – no change
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 2, 2020.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on June 3, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of June 2, 2020
- 655 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6
- 77 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 3
- 732 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9
- 610 recovered (93.1% of all confirmed cases) – plus 2
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 635 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.8% of all
- No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 17 people are still in hospital – no change
- Testing numbers are up while new cases and active cases are down from yesterday
- Testing has been expanded to include people who feel they may have contracted COVID-19
- Number of new hospitalizations decreased, slight increase of patients on ventilators
- Premier Doug Ford said this afternoon Ontario health officials have begun discussions to move Ontario into phase 2 of its reopening plan
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 2, 2020.
Information for June 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM, and posted June 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 29,047 confirmed cases – plus 338
- 22,811 cases are recovered, 78.5% of all cases – plus 327
- 2,312 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 19
- 25,123 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.5%
- 17,537 tests performed
- 11,636 cases under investigation
- 791 people hospitalized – minus 10
- 127 people in ICU – plus 2
- 92 people requiring ventilators – plus 5
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 537 outbreaks – plus 4
- 309 ongoing outbreaks – minus 9
Prime minister Justin Trudeau has authorized an order of 37 million syringes for “mass vaccinations” should a vaccine be found for Covid-19. Procurement minister and Oakville MP Anita Anand said yesterday the contract has been signed with Canadian company Becton Dickinson Canada.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 29th.
Information was released as of June 3, 2020 at 9:45 AM for June 2, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 93,042
- 632 new cases
- 7,495 deaths – plus 151
- 50,980 recoveries – plus 623
- 58,475 resolved cases (62.8% of all cases)
Tags:
Anita Anand, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton Region, June 3 2020, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville