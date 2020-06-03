Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 3rd Oakville COVID-19 Update. While there are six new cases and only two recoveries in Halton, Oakville is home to only one case and both of those recoveries. There are no new deaths in Halton. Ontario has also seen a nearly 25% decrease in new cases from the last two days.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 2, 2020.

Only one new case in Oakville today, but two recoveries. There are 11 active cases in town.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 3, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of June 2, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 218 – plus 1

Likely cases in Oakville is 28 – plus 3

Confirmed and likely cases total is 246 – plus 4

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 207 (95.0% of confirmed cases) – plus 2

Completed Cases: 210 (recovered & deaths) (85.4% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

9 cases in OTMH – no change

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 2, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 3, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of June 2, 2020

655 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6

77 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 3

732 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9

610 recovered (93.1% of all confirmed cases) – plus 2

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

635 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.8% of all

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

17 people are still in hospital – no change

Testing numbers are up while new cases and active cases are down from yesterday

Testing has been expanded to include people who feel they may have contracted COVID-19

Number of new hospitalizations decreased, slight increase of patients on ventilators

Premier Doug Ford said this afternoon Ontario health officials have begun discussions to move Ontario into phase 2 of its reopening plan

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 2, 2020.

Information for June 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM, and posted June 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM

29,047 confirmed cases – plus 338

22,811 cases are recovered, 78.5% of all cases – plus 327

2,312 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 19

25,123 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.5%

17,537 tests performed

11,636 cases under investigation

791 people hospitalized – minus 10

127 people in ICU – plus 2

92 people requiring ventilators – plus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

537 outbreaks – plus 4

309 ongoing outbreaks – minus 9

Prime minister Justin Trudeau has authorized an order of 37 million syringes for “mass vaccinations” should a vaccine be found for Covid-19. Procurement minister and Oakville MP Anita Anand said yesterday the contract has been signed with Canadian company Becton Dickinson Canada.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 29th.

Information was released as of June 3, 2020 at 9:45 AM for June 2, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 93,042

632 new cases

7,495 deaths – plus 151

50,980 recoveries – plus 623

58,475 resolved cases (62.8% of all cases)

Tags:

Anita Anand, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton Region, June 3 2020, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville