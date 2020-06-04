Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 4th Oakville COVID-19 Update. There are no new confirmed or probable cases in Oakville. Today marks three weeks with no new deaths in Halton Region. Total recoveries in Canada outnumbered new cases across the country, but also the lowest number of new cases since late March.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 3, 2020.

Zero new cases in Oakville today and three recoveries. There are 8 active cases in town.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 4, 2020 at 9:15 AM for the end of day of June 3, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 218 – no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 246 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 210 (96.3% of confirmed cases) – plus 3

Completed Cases: 213 (recovered & deaths) (86.6% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

9 cases in OTMH – no change

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 3, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 4, 2020 at 9:15 AM for the end of day of June 3, 2020

661 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6

70 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – minus 7

731 total cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 1

608 recovered (93.1% of all confirmed cases) – minus 2

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

633 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.6% of all

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

16 people are still in hospital – minus 1

A record setting 20,822 tests were done in Ontario yesterday

Testing has been expanded to include people who feel they may have contracted COVID-19

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 3, 2020.

Information was released as of June 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM for June 3, 2020

29,403 confirmed cases – plus 356

23,208 cases are recovered, 78.9% of all cases – plus 397

2,357 deaths, 8.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 45

25,565 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.9%

20,822 tests performed

12,760 cases under investigation

776 people hospitalized – minus 15

121 people in ICU – minus 6

94 people requiring ventilators – plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

541 outbreaks reported – plus 4

295 ongoing outbreaks (still happening) – minus 14

Canada reported more recoveries than new cases today. But even better, Canada also reported the lowest number of new daily cases since late March.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 3 2020.

Information was released as of June 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM for June 3, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 93,441

356 new cases

7,543 deaths – plus 45

51,432 recoveries – plus 397

58,975 resolved cases (63.1% of all cases, +0.3%)

