This is the June 4th Oakville COVID-19 Update. There are no new confirmed or probable cases in Oakville. Today marks three weeks with no new deaths in Halton Region. Total recoveries in Canada outnumbered new cases across the country, but also the lowest number of new cases since late March.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 3, 2020.
- Zero new cases in Oakville today and three recoveries. There are 8 active cases in town.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on June 4, 2020 at 9:15 AM for the end of day of June 3, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 218 – no change
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 246 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 210 (96.3% of confirmed cases) – plus 3
- Completed Cases: 213 (recovered & deaths) (86.6% of all cases)
- No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 9 cases in OTMH – no change
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 3, 2020.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on June 4, 2020 at 9:15 AM for the end of day of June 3, 2020
- 661 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6
- 70 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – minus 7
- 731 total cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 1
- 608 recovered (93.1% of all confirmed cases) – minus 2
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 633 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.6% of all
- No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 16 people are still in hospital – minus 1
- A record setting 20,822 tests were done in Ontario yesterday
- Testing has been expanded to include people who feel they may have contracted COVID-19
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 3, 2020.
Information was released as of June 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM for June 3, 2020
- 29,403 confirmed cases – plus 356
- 23,208 cases are recovered, 78.9% of all cases – plus 397
- 2,357 deaths, 8.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 45
- 25,565 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 86.9%
- 20,822 tests performed
- 12,760 cases under investigation
- 776 people hospitalized – minus 15
- 121 people in ICU – minus 6
- 94 people requiring ventilators – plus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 541 outbreaks reported – plus 4
- 295 ongoing outbreaks (still happening) – minus 14
Canada reported more recoveries than new cases today. But even better, Canada also reported the lowest number of new daily cases since late March.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 3 2020.
Information was released as of June 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM for June 3, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 93,441
- 356 new cases
- 7,543 deaths – plus 45
- 51,432 recoveries – plus 397
- 58,975 resolved cases (63.1% of all cases, +0.3%)
