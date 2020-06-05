Advertisement
This is the June 5th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The town of Oakville reported three new cases. Halton region reported five more cases across all municipalities. The province marked a record setting number of Covid-19 tests for the second day in a row. Canada reported a decreasing number of active Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 4, 2020.
- Three new cases in Oakville today and three recoveries. There are ten active cases in town.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on June 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 4, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 221 – plus 3
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 249 – plus 3
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 211 (95.5% of confirmed cases) – plus 1
- Completed Cases: 214 (recovered & deaths) (85.9% of all cases)
- No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 9 cases in OTMH – no change
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 4, 2020.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on June 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 4, 2020
- 666 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5
- 71 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1
- 737 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 6
- 614 recovered (92.2% of all confirmed cases) – plus 6
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 639 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.7% of all
- No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 16 people are still in hospital – no change
- Ontario performed a record setting 22,730 tests yesterday
- The province marked a record setting number of Covid-19 tests for the second day in a row.
- Hospitalized patients and ICU patients numbers continue decreasing
- Testing has been expanded to include people who feel they may have contracted COVID-19
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 4, 2020.
Information released as of June 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM for June 4, 2020.
- 29,747 confirmed cases – plus 344
- 23,583 cases are recovered, 78.9% of all cases – plus 375
- 2,372 deaths, 8.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 15
- 25,955 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.3%
- 22,730 tests performed
- 12,247 cases under investigation
- 749 people hospitalized – minus 27
- 118 people in ICU – minus 3
- 94 people requiring ventilators – no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 543 outbreaks reported – plus 2
- 293 ongoing outbreaks (still happening) – minus 2
Canada reported a decreasing number of active Covid-19 cases the third consecutive day.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 4, 2020.
Information released as of June 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM for June 4, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 94,070
- 344 new cases
- 7,652 deaths – plus 109
- 52,114 recoveries – plus 682
- 59,766 resolved cases (63.5% of all cases, +0.4%)
