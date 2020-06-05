// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

June 5th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Friday, June 5, 2020 3:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

This is the June 5th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The town of Oakville reported three new cases. Halton region reported five more cases across all municipalities. The province marked a record setting number of Covid-19 tests for the second day in a row. Canada reported a decreasing number of active Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day. 

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 4, 2020.

  • Three new cases in Oakville today and three recoveries. There are ten active cases in town.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 4, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 221 – plus 3
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 249 – plus 3
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 211 (95.5% of confirmed cases) – plus 1
  • Completed Cases: 214 (recovered & deaths) (85.9% of all cases)
  • No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
  • 9 cases in OTMH – no change

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 4, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 4, 2020

  • 666 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5
  • 71 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1
  • 737 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 6
  • 614 recovered (92.2% of all confirmed cases) – plus 6
  • 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
  • 639 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.7% of all
  • No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
  • 16 people are still in hospital – no change

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • Ontario performed a record setting 22,730 tests yesterday
  • The province marked a record setting number of Covid-19 tests for the second day in a row.
  • Hospitalized patients and ICU patients numbers continue decreasing
  • Testing has been expanded to include people who feel they may have contracted COVID-19

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 4, 2020.

Information released as of June 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM for June 4, 2020.

  • 29,747 confirmed cases – plus 344
  • 23,583 cases are recovered, 78.9% of all cases – plus 375
  • 2,372 deaths, 8.0% of those confirmed cases –  plus 15
  • 25,955 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.3%
  • 22,730 tests performed
  • 12,247 cases under investigation
  • 749 people hospitalized – minus 27
  • 118 people in ICU – minus 3
  • 94 people requiring ventilators – no change

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

  • 543 outbreaks reported – plus 2
  • 293 ongoing outbreaks (still happening) – minus 2

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

Canada reported a decreasing number of active Covid-19 cases the third consecutive day.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 4, 2020.

Information released as of June 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM for June 4, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 94,070
  • 344 new cases
  • 7,652 deaths – plus 109
  • 52,114 recoveries – plus 682
  • 59,766 resolved cases (63.5% of all cases, +0.4%)

