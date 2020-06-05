Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 5th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The town of Oakville reported three new cases. Halton region reported five more cases across all municipalities. The province marked a record setting number of Covid-19 tests for the second day in a row. Canada reported a decreasing number of active Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 4, 2020.

Three new cases in Oakville today and three recoveries. There are ten active cases in town.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 4, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 221 – plus 3

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 249 – plus 3

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 211 (95.5% of confirmed cases) – plus 1

Completed Cases: 214 (recovered & deaths) (85.9% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

9 cases in OTMH – no change

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of June 4, 2020

666 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5

71 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1

737 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 6

614 recovered (92.2% of all confirmed cases) – plus 6

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

639 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.7% of all

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

16 people are still in hospital – no change

Ontario performed a record setting 22,730 tests yesterday

The province marked a record setting number of Covid-19 tests for the second day in a row.

Hospitalized patients and ICU patients numbers continue decreasing

Testing has been expanded to include people who feel they may have contracted COVID-19

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information released as of June 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM for June 4, 2020.

29,747 confirmed cases – plus 344

23,583 cases are recovered, 78.9% of all cases – plus 375

2,372 deaths, 8.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 15

25,955 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.3%

22,730 tests performed

12,247 cases under investigation

749 people hospitalized – minus 27

118 people in ICU – minus 3

94 people requiring ventilators – no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

543 outbreaks reported – plus 2

293 ongoing outbreaks (still happening) – minus 2

Canada reported a decreasing number of active Covid-19 cases the third consecutive day.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information released as of June 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM for June 4, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 94,070

344 new cases

7,652 deaths – plus 109

52,114 recoveries – plus 682

59,766 resolved cases (63.5% of all cases, +0.4%)

Tags:

Canada, coronavirus, Covid 19, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Halton, Halton Region, Health, June 5, June 5th 2020, Oakville, Ontario, Province of Ontario, Town of Oakville