This is the June 6th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville has discharged two Covid-19 patients from hospital. Halton’s number of hospitalized cases is down nearly 20% from yesterday. Oakville’s one new confirmed case is the only one in all Halton Region. Ontario has surpassed 30,000 confirmed cases.
- One new case in Oakville today and one recovery. Ten active cases remain town.
- Oakville’s one case is the only new case of Covid-19 in Halton today.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on June 6, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of June 5, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 222 – plus 1
- Probable cases in Oakville is 27 – minus 1
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 249 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 212 (95.5% of confirmed cases) – plus 1
- Completed Cases: 215 (recovered & deaths) (86.3% of all cases)
- No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 7 cases in OTMH – minus 2
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on June 6, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of June 5, 2020.
- 667 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 1
- 70 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – minus 1
- 737 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change
- 619 recovered (92.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 5
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 644 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 87.4% of all
- No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 13 people are still in hospital – minus 3
- Ontario has now totalled more than 30,000 cases to date
- The province performed a record setting 23,105 tests yesterday
- This marked a record number of Covid-19 tests for the third day in a row
- Hospitalized patients and ICU patients numbers continue decreasing
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Information released as of June 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM for June 5, 2020.
- 30,202 confirmed cases – plus 455
- 23,947 cases are recovered, 79.3% of all cases – plus 364
- 2,407 deaths, 8.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 35
- 26,354 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.3%
- 23,105 tests performed
- 12,384 cases under investigation
- 673 people hospitalized – minus 76
- 117 people in ICU – minus 1
- 97 people requiring ventilators – plus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 543 outbreaks reported – no change
- 293 ongoing outbreaks (still happening) – no change
Note: These numbers are the same as Friday because they are not reported on weekends.
Canada reported a decreasing number of active Covid-19 cases the third consecutive day.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Information released as of June 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM for June 5, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 95,016
- 609 new cases
- 7,773 deaths – plus 66
- 53,582 recoveries – plus 468
- 61,355 resolved cases (64.6% of all cases, +0.3%)
