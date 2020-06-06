Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 6th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville has discharged two Covid-19 patients from hospital. Halton’s number of hospitalized cases is down nearly 20% from yesterday. Oakville’s one new confirmed case is the only one in all Halton Region. Ontario has surpassed 30,000 confirmed cases.

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 5, 2020.

One new case in Oakville today and one recovery. Ten active cases remain town.

Oakville’s one case is the only new case of Covid-19 in Halton today.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 6, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of June 5, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 222 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 27 – minus 1

Confirmed and likely cases total is 249 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 212 (95.5% of confirmed cases) – plus 1

Completed Cases: 215 (recovered & deaths) (86.3% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

7 cases in OTMH – minus 2

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 6, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of June 5, 2020.

667 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 1

70 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – minus 1

737 total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change

619 recovered (92.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 5

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

644 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 87.4% of all

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

13 people are still in hospital – minus 3

Ontario has now totalled more than 30,000 cases to date

The province performed a record setting 23,105 tests yesterday

This marked a record number of Covid-19 tests for the third day in a row

Hospitalized patients and ICU patients numbers continue decreasing

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information released as of June 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM for June 5, 2020.

30,202 confirmed cases – plus 455

23,947 cases are recovered, 79.3% of all cases – plus 364

2,407 deaths, 8.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 35

26,354 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.3%

23,105 tests performed

12,384 cases under investigation

673 people hospitalized – minus 76

117 people in ICU – minus 1

97 people requiring ventilators – plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

543 outbreaks reported – no change

293 ongoing outbreaks (still happening) – no change

Note: These numbers are the same as Friday because they are not reported on weekends.

Canada reported a decreasing number of active Covid-19 cases the third consecutive day.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information released as of June 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM for June 5, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 95,016

609 new cases

7,773 deaths – plus 66

53,582 recoveries – plus 468

61,355 resolved cases (64.6% of all cases, +0.3%)

