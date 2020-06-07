Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the June 7th Oakville COVID-19 Update. There was no progress in the number of new cases versus recoveries, but we do see a decrease in the number of people hospitalized in Oakville. Ontario continues to aggressively test. Ontario and Canadian daily new deaths continue to decline.

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 6, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 7, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of June 6, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 223 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – plus 1

Confirmed and likely cases total is 251 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 214 (96% of confirmed cases) – plus 2

Completed Cases: 217 (recovered & deaths) (86.5% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

6 cases in OTMH – minus 1

Oakville accounts for 33.9% of all Halton cases

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 6, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 7, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of June 6, 2020.

670 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3

71 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1

741 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

622 recovered (92.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 3

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

649 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 87.6% of all

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

12 people are still in hospital – minus 1

Number of daily new cases keeps sitting above 400

Number of new death dropping steadily

Number of hospitalizations dropping by 5% in one day

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 6, 2020.

Information released as of June 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM for June 6, 2020.

30,617 confirmed cases – plus 415

24,252 cases are recovered, 79.3% of all cases – plus 305

2,426 deaths, 8.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 19

26,678 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.1%

19,374 tests performed

6,779 cases under investigation

635 people hospitalized – minus 38

117 people in ICU – no change

92 people requiring ventilators – minus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

546 outbreaks reported

130 ongoing outbreaks (still happening)

In a recent study by Stats Canada one in five participants reported symptoms consistent with moderate or severe anxiety, and Canadians have increased their consumption of alcohol and junk food or sweets since the beginning of the pandemic.

Canada reported a decreasing number of active Covid-19 cases the third consecutive day.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 6, 2020.

Information released as of June 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM for June 6, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 95,057

722 new cases

7,773 deaths – plus 70

54,233 recoveries – plus 651

62,006 resolved cases (65.2% of all cases)

