Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

This is the June 8th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The number of active cases in Oakville is very low, and the region’s ability to rapidly contact trace is extremely high. Provincially, patios are going to open up as we enter stage 2 of the economic restart. Nationally, immediate family members will be allowed to enter Canada.

Region releases active case numbers – Oakville has 32 active cases

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 7, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 8, 2020 at 9:55 AM for the end of day of June 7, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 224 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 252 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 217 (96.9% of confirmed cases) – plus 3

Completed Cases: 220 (recovered & deaths) (87.3% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

6 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton)- no change

32 active cases (confirmed and probable)

Oakville accounts for 33.8% of all Halton cases

Region releases active case number- there are 91 active case in Halton

Halton has 108.7 cases per million which is approximately half of the provincial average

97% of Halton cases reported over the past seven days (June 1-7) have been reached by Halton Public Health within one day of being reported, which exceeds the provincial goal of 90% and 98% of contacts identified over the past seven days (June 1-7) within one day, compared to the provincial goal of 90%.

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 7, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 8, 2020 at 9:55 AM for the end of day of June 7, 2020.

673 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3

72 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1

745 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

629 recovered (93.4% of all confirmed cases) – plus 7

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

654 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 87.6% of all

91 active cases (confirmed and probable)

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

10 people are still in hospital – minus 2

Provinces agrees to open up outdoor patios

Province intends to halt commercial evictions

5% drop in hospitalizations and a 12% drop in number of ventilators being used

Number of new cases drops to mid-200’s for the first time, even with an increase in the number of daily tests

Active institutional outbreaks continues to steadily decline

Advertisement

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 7, 2020.

Information released as of June 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM for June 7, 2020.

30,860 confirmed cases – plus 243

24,492 cases are recovered, 79.3% of all cases – plus 240

2,450 deaths, 8.0% of those confirmed cases – plus 24

26,942 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.3%

15,357 tests performed

4,811 cases under investigation

603 people hospitalized – minus 32

118 people in ICU – plus 1

81 people requiring ventilators – minus 11

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

547 outbreaks reported – plus 1

126 ongoing outbreaks – minus 4

Number of daily new cases double the number of daily resolved cases

Immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, who are showing no signs or at risk of COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Canada, with certain restrictions.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 7, 2020.

Information released as of June 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM for June 7, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 95,699

642 new cases

7,800 deaths – plus 27

54,473 recoveries – plus 240

62,273 resolved cases (65.1% of all cases)

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Bar Patio, Cafe Patio, Canadian Border Agency Service, Commercial Evictions, coronavirus, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Immediate Family Members, June 8 2020, Restaurant Patio, Town of Oakville, Travel Restrictions