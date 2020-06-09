Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

This is the June 9th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The number of both active cases and hospitalizations in Halton Region continue to go down. No new reported institutional outbreaks in Ontario. Yesterday’s WHO report cites the highest number of global Covid-19 cases in a single day: 130,000.

Six confirmed active cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 8, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on June 9, 2020 at 2:40 AM for the end of day of June 8, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 225 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 253 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 219 (97.3% of confirmed cases) – plus 2

Completed Cases: 222 (recovered & deaths) (87.7% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

6 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton)- no change

31 active cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 1

Numbers of both active cases and hospitalizations in Halton Region continue falling

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 8, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on June 9, 2020 at 2:40 AM for the end of day of June 8, 2020.

677 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4

72 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change

749 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4

635 recovered (93.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 6

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

660 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 88.1% of all

89 active cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 2

No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

10 people are still in hospital – no change

Seven new patients on ventilators today after 11 taken off yesterday

Number of new cases in mid-200’s for third consecutive day

Ongoing institutional outbreaks continues steady decline, no new ones reported for first time in two months

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 8, 2020.

Information released as of June 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM for June 8, 2020.

31,090 confirmed cases – plus 230

24,829 cases are recovered, 79.9% of all cases – plus 337

2,464 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 14

27,293 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%

13,509 tests performed

11,020 cases under investigation

600 people hospitalized – minus 3

116 people in ICU – minus 2

88 people requiring ventilators – plus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

547 outbreaks reported – no change

120 ongoing outbreaks – minus 6

Yesterday’s WHO report cites the highest number of global Covid-19 cases in a single day: 130,000.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 8, 2020.

Information released as of June 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM for June 8, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 96,614

547 new cases

7,895 deaths – plus 35

55,536 recoveries – plus 594

63,431 resolved cases (65.7% of all cases)

