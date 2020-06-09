Advertisement
This is the June 9th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The number of both active cases and hospitalizations in Halton Region continue to go down. No new reported institutional outbreaks in Ontario. Yesterday’s WHO report cites the highest number of global Covid-19 cases in a single day: 130,000.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on June 9, 2020 at 2:40 AM for the end of day of June 8, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 225 – plus 1
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 253 – plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 219 (97.3% of confirmed cases) – plus 2
- Completed Cases: 222 (recovered & deaths) (87.7% of all cases)
- No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 6 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton)- no change
- 31 active cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 1
- Numbers of both active cases and hospitalizations in Halton Region continue falling
Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 8, 2020.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on June 9, 2020 at 2:40 AM for the end of day of June 8, 2020.
- 677 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4
- 72 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change
- 749 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 4
- 635 recovered (93.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 6
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 660 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 88.1% of all
- 89 active cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 2
- No ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 10 people are still in hospital – no change
- Seven new patients on ventilators today after 11 taken off yesterday
- Number of new cases in mid-200’s for third consecutive day
- Ongoing institutional outbreaks continues steady decline, no new ones reported for first time in two months
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 8, 2020.
Information released as of June 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM for June 8, 2020.
- 31,090 confirmed cases – plus 230
- 24,829 cases are recovered, 79.9% of all cases – plus 337
- 2,464 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 14
- 27,293 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 87.8%
- 13,509 tests performed
- 11,020 cases under investigation
- 600 people hospitalized – minus 3
- 116 people in ICU – minus 2
- 88 people requiring ventilators – plus 7
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- Yesterday’s WHO report cites the highest number of global Covid-19 cases in a single day: 130,000.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was June 8, 2020.
Information released as of June 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM for June 8, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 96,614
- 547 new cases
- 7,895 deaths – plus 35
- 55,536 recoveries – plus 594
- 63,431 resolved cases (65.7% of all cases)
