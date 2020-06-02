Karen Baring, a helping hand for businesswomen

Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government. follow on twitter @TommyDesormeaux

Advertisement

The Oakville business world is shifting all around us these days. To navigate this changing climate, local business owner Karen Baring has been spending her time mentoring and building community among female entrepreneurs.

Karen Baring runs BusiWomen, an Oakville business that serves as a support and mentoring network for women entrepreneurs and business owners.

“It’s a community,” she says. “We support each other, we propel each other’s businesses.”

The BusiWomen network assembles women from all different fields and industries. By mentoring each other and discussing their unique triumphs and challenges, they bring a depth to their understanding of business that might be impossible alone.

“We bring all kinds of women together. I mean, at one time we’ll have a photographer, a chiropractor, a massage therapist,” Karen says. There are many different types of businesswomen among this network community, which numbers around 3000.

The idea is to create a helpful and nurturing community of people to help each other develop business ideas and deal with issues.

Karen has a lot of faith in the Oakville business world. That being said, she believes that there can be a learning curve when someone is just getting started or feels like they have no one to turn to for guidance. She knows this because she knows what it’s like to feel like an outsider.

Finding her place

Karen moved to Oakville 20 years ago. When she arrived here, she and her new husband had few connections. She was born and raised in Hamilton. At first, it was easier to make the short trip back than to try to find community here.

“We don’t have any family in Oakville so it was so easy to go back to Hamilton, almost as a crutch,” she says.

When she had her first child however, she realized she would have to make a change.

“I realized, if I don’t feel rooted, she’s not going to feel rooted. So I need to build a community,” she says. So she set about doing so.

“One of the things at that time, this was when my daughter was little, I really wanted to build a business in Oakville. So I thought of building an indoor play centre.”

She called it ‘Antz in Your Pantz.’ When she began this project however, Karen realized there were a lot of things she’d still have to learn about running a business.

“I wanted to be surrounded by other likeminded businesses. So really, we could support each other. That’s how it started. In a a way I had two businesses,” she says.

She has since sold ‘Antz in Your Pantz.’ While running it, she developed new friendships and colleagues from all over Oakville.

Stronger together

Now Karen focuses full time on mentorship for other women in the business world. “I’ve become a business coach and mentor from that whole experience,” she says. “I mentor hundreds of women. Many of them are Oakville/Halton specific, but now, since COVID, we’ve had to pivot to being online.”

Since the pandemic began, interest in Karen’s services has grown enormously. In these uncertain times, it seems that people are reaching out for more help. Their events and conversations now take place over the phone, or on Zoom.

“Our numbers have increased drastically because of a bunch of reasons,” Karen says. “Mostly, people are looking for community.”

I really believe in the concept of community. I feel that our physical location alters us.

Karen reflects back on her degree in urban geography. “I studied city planning. I really believe in the concept of community. I feel that our physical location alters us. But, lately, during the pandemic, people are going online to search for some kind of alternative.”

Business closures undoubtably accounts for some of BusiWomen’s increased popularity. In Karen’s view however, the business community can see that things are going to change over the next months and years. This is a time during which people feel they will need more support and more guidance as the nature of doing business itself transforms.

“The way all of us come in with a mentality of helping each other and everyone realizes that it’s okay to get some support in business, we all need it,” Karen says. “Especially during COVID, so many small businesses are challenged.”

“How wonderful it is that we can support each other.”

Follow me on Twitter @TommyDesormeaux

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

BusiWomen, COVID-19 Pandemic, Halton, Karen Baring, Oakville, thomas desormeaux