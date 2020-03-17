Kerr Street Mission – how to help our neighbours in need

Advertisement

There are a lot more people in Oakville than most of us realize struggling day to day to provide the basic necessities for themselves and their families. Others have been getting by, however they have no savings to fall back on and will find themselves in a desperate situation if their income changes.

The reality of the restrictions and constraints that have been imposed over the last few days because of the COVID-19 virus, will likely mean a loss of income for many – and that will result in significant hardship, difficulties and distress.

We need your help!

The situation is unprecedented, and we don’t know what to expect moving forward. We do know that Kerr Street Mission provides essential help to many, and it is important we are prepared and able to meet their needs in the coming days. That will mean we purchase food and hygiene products to ensure we have consistent and ample quantities. It may also mean providing emergency benevolence for individuals or families in crisis.

With your continued support Kerr Street Mission will be able to respond and provide help for the present and hope for the future to our neighbours in need.

We have already been blessed by the compassion and generosity of our community. In the last few days food has been dropped off, donations have come in, and there have been e-mails and calls asking what we need. Amazing! Thank you!

What is the best way to help?

Donate financially to our Family Care program – This will allow us to purchase necessary supplies and provide benevolence for families in crisis. To donate please visit kerrstreet.com/donate or you can call 905-845-7485.

Donate food and hygiene products – Our most needed items are:

Healthy breakfast cereals

Canned fish/meats

Healthy sides (quinoa, couscous, tabbouleh, etc.)

Canned vegetables

Soaps and toilet paper would be helpful as

Pasta and sauce as our supplies are already low

You can drop off donations Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6:30 pm or Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm.

If you have any questions please feel free to call us at 905-845-7485.

Gary O’Neill – Executive Director – Kerr Street Mission

