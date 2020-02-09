Kidnapping victim from Toronto left in Bronte

This is a press from the communications department of the Toronto Police Service.

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of arrests made in a kidnapping and firearms investigation.



On Sunday, February 2, 2020, the Toronto Police received a call for service regarding a kidnapping.

It is alleged that:

– a man was kidnapped

– he was released by his captors, with serious injuries, at a marina in the Bronte Street and Lakeshore Road West area of Oakville

– he was treated for his injuries in hospital and released

It was determined this incident took place in the city of Toronto.

Members of 51 Division Major Crime Unit were able to identify the suspects and, with the assistance of the Emergency Task Force, Guns and Gangs Task Force, Community Response Units from 51 Division, 12 Division, and 53 Division, executed three search warrants around the city of Toronto.

Two 23 year-olds and one 22 year-old, all from Toronto, were each charged with:

1. Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

2. Kidnapping

3. Forcible Confinement

4. Aggravated Assault

5. Assault with a Weapon

6. Robbery with a Firearm

7. Use Firearm in the Commission of Indictable Offence

8. Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

9. Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

10. Careless Storage of a Firearm

11. Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle

12. Threaten Death

13. Point Firearm

14. Extortion

15. Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (crack cocaine)

16. Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl)

They appeared in court at Old City Hall on Thursday, February 6, 2020, 10 a.m., room 101.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on TPS Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes or Google Play.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Aggravated Assault, Assault with a weapon, BHYC, Bronte Harbour, Bronte Road, Community Response Units, Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence, Emergency Task Force, February 2 2020, Forcible Confinement, Guns and Gangs Task Force, Kidnapping, Lakeshore Road West, Major Crime Unit, Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized, Robbery with a Firearm, Toronto Police, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Use Firearm in the Commission of Indictable Offence