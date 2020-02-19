Labour Trafficking – Oakville Woman Charged

Dan Ciardullo is a Detective with the Halton Regional Police Service. He works in the he Drugs and Human Trafficking Unit of the service.

​The Halton Regional Police Service – Drug and Human Trafficking Unit has made an arrest in regards to a labour trafficking investigation in Oakville.

Earlier this month, police received information regarding a female victim who was fraudulently targeted and brought to Canada (from Cyprus) under the promise of a high paying job and the opportunity to become a permanent resident.

Throughout the victim’s time in Canada the individual was threatened, assaulted and exploited. The victim worked as a live-in nanny/caregiver at a private residence in Oakville.

A 52 year-old woman from Oakville was arrested and charged.

Charges

Trafficking in Persons

Receive Material Benefit

Fraud Over $5000

Utter Threats to Cause Death

Assault

The Oakville woman was released on an Undertaking.

Police believe there may be additional labour trafficking victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Ciardullo of the Halton Regional Police Service Drugs and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4973.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Trafficking in persons (TIP) is a serious crime. TIP involves an act committed for the purpose of exploiting someone’s labour or services. Victims are compelled to provide their labour or services under circumstances which would be reasonably expected to cause them to fear for their own safety — or for the safety of someone known to them — if they refuse to provide that service or labour. Unlike most other offences, TIP violates the autonomy of its victims, often through repeated acts of violence or threats of violence, manipulation and psychological control. These acts or threats of violence will frequently, in and of themselves, constitute separate criminal acts.”

Department of Justice – Government of Canada

