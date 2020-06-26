Land Rover Stolen after Intentional Vehicle Collision

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Advertisement

Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a theft of a Land Rover motor vehicle that occurred on June 25, 2020 at 7:47 pm in the area of Wheat Boom Drive and Post Road, in the Town of Oakville.

The victim was operating a 2014 Land Rover on Post Road approaching Wheat Boom Drive when she stopped for a 4-way stop sign at that intersection. While stopped, a white coloured vehicle (possibly an SUV) intentionally rear-ended the victim’s vehicle at low speed.

This prompted the victim to exit her vehicle to assess the damage sustained. At the same time, a male exited the driver side of the suspect vehicle and engaged the victim in conversation about the collision.

The male entered her driver side and drove off in her car while the victim was outside the vehicle. A second occupant of the suspect vehicle drove the suspect vehicle away at the same time.

The victim was not injured during the theft. There were no threats or weapons used during this incident.

Wheat Boom Drive and Post Road are located in the northeast corner above the intersection of Sixth Line and Dundas Street East. The streets are just north of the Uptown Core shopping centre. The intersection is also less than 1km north of the Halton Regional Police Service station on Dundas Road.

Police Share Safety Tips

Police are reminding the public of the following safety tips:

Advertisement

If you believe you were intentionally contacted in a vehicle remain in your car and dial 9-1-1

Exit the car remove the keys from the ignition if you are involved in a motor vehicle collision

Be vigilant – report any suspicious activity if you think someone is following you

Do not attempt to stop the fleeing motor vehicle

Community safety is a shared responsibility. Help keep communities safe and immediately report any suspicious activity.

Anyone who was travelling in the area and may have dash cam video or anyone with information about these vehicle thefts is asked to contact Det. Omar Nadim at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2278.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Halton Regional Police Service, Land Rover, Police Crime, Post Road, Theft, Town of Oakville, Vehicle Collision, Wheat Boom Drive