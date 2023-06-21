Large fire erupts at Oakville subdivision under construction

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz / Oakville News

A large fire broke out in Oakville this morning, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at a new housing subdivision under construction.

The fire was located in a new subdivision near Trafalgar Road and Dundas Street East.

According to Halton Police, the Oakville Division received a call around 11:40 a.m. this morning for the large fire in a new development "at Dundas Street East and William Cutmore Boulevard."

Dozens of nearby residents reported large plumes of thick, black smoke that could be seen in the air above the scene. Several photos and videos on Twitter confirmed the sightings.

Aerial photos show at least six homes were completed burned to the ground.

Several Oakville Fire units responded to the scene and were assisted by at least two units from the Mississauga Fire Department.

Police say there are no reports of injuries at this time.

More to come on this developing story.

Lukas Bernasiewicz contributed photos and reporting to this story.