Lauren Baldin’s HHS “thank you” picture

Lauren Baldin is a 16 year old very active athletic girl that plays rep hockey with the Oakville Hornets. She plays rep soccer with the Oakville Soccer Club and also ref with OSC.

At St. Ignatius of Loyola high school She plays 3 school sports (field hockey, hockey and soccer).

Like all young people she is not able to play sports due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, so her days are filled with e-learning, being active at home, and creating art work.

This week she decided to take a break from doing homework and decided to do this painting which her mom brought into work today. She works for Halton Healthcare Services.

Lauren is inspired by everything that the first responders are doing during these difficult times and wanted to show them how much the community appreciates everything that they are doing. She really appreciates how hard everyone at the hospital is working to ensure that everyone is kept safe and healthy.

Anna Baldin, Lauren’s mom was kind enough to send us this picture.

