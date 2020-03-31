Leading Together – Community Foundations Charitable Support

Sarah is a veteran communications, fundraising and marketing professional with over 20 years’ experience working in the corporate and not-for-profit industry. Sarah has helped lead organizations through branding campaigns, fundraising events and annual campaigns, along with community-at-large special events. She is the Director of Communication and Development for the Oakville Community Foundation.

Leading together – the Burlington Foundation, Community Foundation of Halton North and Oakville Community Foundation are working together to collaborate, share information on pressing needs, and ensure that our collective knowledge drives strategic funding to those agencies on the frontlines of COVID-19 response across Halton Region.

At this unprecedented time when community support and financial resources are greatly needed, your three local Halton community foundations are working together to best serve our respective communities, ensure no duplication and no overlap, and that agencies and their staff on the frontlines, are receiving support now.

Each Community Foundation has been offering flexibility to existing grant recipients to ensure those on the frontlines can continue to deliver critical services. Flexibility on grant focus, implementation timeframe and reporting are all being provided.

‘Our Foundations are uniquely positioned to identify the areas with the greatest needs, activate and connect people to resources, ’ said Colleen Mulholland, President & CEO, Burlington Foundation.

‘Our strength comes from helping our donors know where and how to give. We are working with donors now and helping find ways to maximize available funds to support charities locally.’agreed Wendy Rinella, CEO Oakville Community Foundation

In addition to regularly communicating with each other, we are working in partnership with other granters across the Region to ensure funding is coordinated and not duplicated. Sue Lawrenson Executive Director, Community Foundation of Halton North

Each Foundation is actively developing plans to raise needed resources, and will announce individual efforts in the coming weeks. Until then, we encourage everyone to support their local communities, and make donations to the critical service agencies.

