Levee looks forward to new year, new projects, in Oakville

Happy New Year, Oakville!

This weekend we invited residents to Town Hall for our annual New Year’s Levee, and celebrated not only the year past, but highlights of what’s ahead for the next eight years and all that we’ve accomplished in Oakville over the last 13 years.

As we look ahead to this new year and decade, it is important to recognize how fortunate our Town is.

Currently under construction is the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre. Located on the former hospital site, the Community Centre will include a 25-metre lap pool, warm water pool, double gymnasium, fitness centre with running track, multipurpose meeting rooms and space for intergenerational programming. All of this will exist within a modern building design that respects the adjacent heritage district and high school. The adjacent park will include plenty of trees, seating, a play structure and water play area as well as lawn areas, pavilion and bicycle parking. The Centre and park are expected to be completed this September.

A new community centre in North Oakville is also in the works. With completion expected in 2026, we want you to know that the Town and Council are working to meet the needs of the community.

This includes major arterial road widenings through 2026, Burloak and Kerr Street grade separations also through 2026 and the Wyecroft Road Bridge project through 2028 to ensure traffic flow. Other road construction includes Lakeshore Road, which is now 50 per cent complete, as part of the downtown revitalization project.

All of these projects help contribute towards our goal of making Oakville Canada’s most livable town and while the uncertainty of Ontario’s Bill 108 and the Glen Abbey case lingering we know we face challenges, but I’m resolved to face them head on. With your support we can ensure Oakville maintains its status as Canada’s Best Place to Live.

