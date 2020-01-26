Lincoln Corsair AWD: Oakville Drives

By R. G. Beltzner
Sunday, January 26, 2020
My car reviews for 2020 start off with the all-new Lincoln Corsair that replaces the Lincoln MKC and related to the 2020 Ford Escape. The name “Corsair” is not new to the automobile industry and I have included some background history of the Corsair name.
Back in 1930’s, there was a gentleman by the name of Rust Heinz (from the H.J. Heinz family) with a background in naval architecture and designing sleek speedboats. In 1938, he joined up with a Maurice Schwartz to design and build a concept car. Their efforts produced the Phantom Corsair – a two-door sedan with a very futuristic design. The chassis was based on the Cord 810 from the Auburn Automobile Company. That provided the Phantom Corsair with front wheel drive, independent front suspension and a 4.7L V-8 powerplant. Unfortunately, financing challenges prevented the car from ever entering production. For readers interested in more about this Corsair, I recommend https://heacockclassic.com/articles/1938-phantom-corsair-from-the-national-auto-museum/
The Ford Motor Company had a very short two-year production run of this vehicle. In its first year, it was based on the Edsel platform but the following year, it moved to the narrower Ranger platform from Ford. It was not a marketing success.
Produced by Ford of Britain as a long wheelbase and new bodied Cortina. Available in both 2, 4 and 5 -door versions in both hardtop and convertible body styles. Some of these are exceptionally rare today.
Produced by Nissan Australia as a Ford labelled Nissan Pintara to replace the Mazda based Ford Telstar. This model was not a huge success.
The Lincoln Corsair is a 5-passenger compact luxury crossover replacing the MKC. The two available turbo-charged engines carry over from the MKC – either the 2.0 L or the 2.3 L, matched with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Both engine configurations come standard with all wheel drive. Similar to Lincoln’s Navigator, Nautilus and Aviator line up, the interior of this Corsair is upscale and comfortable. Competition in this compact luxury class will be from the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC and BMW X3.
My test vehicle was the Lincoln Corsair Reserve with the 2.3 L 295 hp engine with just about every option available.
Sitting in the driver’s seat for the first time, it becomes apparent that it takes some time to become familiar with all of the available controls. The driver’s seat itself has 24 possible adjustments so it takes some time to find just the right combination.
For those not familiar with the layout of Lincoln controls and knobs, it helps to refer to the summary owner’s manual to educate oneself with the functions and where they are. Many functions such as seat massage settings and auto start/stop are only available through the 8” LCD screen.
Others such as some of the climate and audio controls are conveniently included on the center cluster. Of course, many of the audio and navigation controls are voice activated as well. Note that the transmission selection is through a piano style key at the top of the cluster.
Of interest is the positioning of the voice command switch inserted at the 10 o’clock location in the leather wrapped steering wheel. The remaining driver activated function to take note of is the position of the adaptive cruise controls that are located on the both undersides of the steering wheel.
I had the opportunity to drive the Lincoln Corsair AWD for over 700 km during the week, including two 3-hour non-stop stretches. I find these longer drives provide me with the opportunity to really experience the level of comfort, responsiveness and usability of the vehicle. I also took the Corsair to go shopping to try out those tighter parking spots as well as storage space. Here’s what I found:
The Lincoln Corsair lives up to its claims as a 5-passenger compact luxury crossover. It is both pleasing to look at, pleasing to drive and comfortable. When considering whether to choose the base model or upgrade to the Reserve, note that both come with AWD and many of the desirable luxury and safety features with the usual options available to upgrade. Only the Reserve is available with the larger 2.3 L engine which is my view, makes it a more sensible choice, albeit at a much higher cost. The fully loaded Reserve will cost you close to $75,000 (taxes included) – which is expensive for this class of vehicle.
Find more automotive reviews and insights on OakvilleNews.org
