Liz Howard: Sheridan’s inaugural writer-in residence

Susan Atkinson is the Manager of Communications at Sheridan College. She is a graduate of University of Toronto.

The faculty, staff, and students of the Honours Bachelor of Creative Writing & Publishing (CW&P) at Sheridan College are excited to welcome poet Liz Howard as their inaugural writer-in-residence for the Winter 2020 semester.

Howard’s debut collection, Infinite Citizen of the Shaking Tent (McClelland & Stewart), won the 2016 Griffin Prize, was shortlisted for the Governor General’s Award, and was named a Globe and Mail Top 100 Book. Her more recent and ongoing work has been published in Canadian Art, Poetry Magazine, and Best Canadian Poetry 2018.

Lauded by CW&P’s Associate Dean, Genevieve Amaral, as “a powerful new voice in Canadian poetry, [Howard] has a commitment to her craft and a passion for engaging aspiring creatives that will add a tremendously valuable element to our students’ experience.”

Howard will spend her time at Sheridan completing a personal writing project, visiting various writing and publishing classes, leading public workshops, and providing creative leadership, mentoring, and public outreach to and on behalf of the program and school. The Sheridan community welcomes her with full hearts, open ears, and pens, paper, and keyboards at the ready!

Sean McNabney, Dean of Sheridan’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, affirms that “[t]he launch of the Writer-in-Residence program is an incredibly exciting development for Sheridan. Furthering our strategic commitment to creativity, the Writer-in-Residence will play a pivotal role in the enhancement of our students’ learning environment while also fostering creative engagement with the community-at-large.”

The CW&P Writer-in-Residence program supports an annual non-teaching, community- and culture-building fixed-term position designed to complement existing CW&P programming and curriculum.

Sheridan’s Honours Bachelor of Creative Writing and Publishing is unique in Canada for its fusion of creative writing and publishing. Students gain experience in a variety of writing genres and media platforms, and graduate with a broad skill set that prepares them for a variety of career paths. The program’s expert faculty have collectively written, edited and published in every genre, from historical novels to sci-fi, creative non-fiction to children’s lit and beyond.

