Mayor Burton’s Local COVID-19 Update for Oakville

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Today we began displaying a banner on oakville.ca that tells residents local COVID-19 issues are managed by Halton Region and links them to halton.ca for the latest info.

As well, the Ministry of Health announced today it may designate certain hospitals for COVID-19 so that other hospitals can be available for the public’s continuing other needs. The Ministry did not say which hospitals it would designate. Halton Healthcare Services operates three of Halton’s four hospitals. Their information on the virus is here: https://www.haltonhealthcare.on.ca

At today’s announcement the Premier said he has a plan for every scenario. No details were offered.

Today the Province and Canada also announced $100 million and $1 billion, respectively, for handling the pandemic declared today by WHO.

Residents should check the information on halton.ca where the latest local COVID-19 information will always be posted.

Residents also may access the agenda and reports for the next Regional Council meeting on halton.ca and monitor the meeting live, too. Here is a link to the full meeting package: https://edmweb.halton.ca/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=4129&doctype=1

While this flu season in Halton has seen 559 reported cases versus the one COVID 19 case reported so far today, the WHO’s numbers suggest COVID 19 is spreading more than SARS did but much less than H1N1. The WHO information suggests the COVID 19 has been in most cases very mild, but its ease of transmission and the fact that it’s early days seem to be the factors driving the WHO’s stated sense of urgency for a week or so now that national governments become more prepared: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

The Town has been and will keep working closely with the Medical Officer of Health and officials of the Province. We have been and will keep following all precautions outlined by health officials.

We are communicating to staff, as well as members of the public, on how to take precautions and practice proper health hygiene. As well, the town has been and will keep cleaning and disinfecting all Transit buses, and town facilities, especially high-touch areas.

The town has contingency plans in place to continue to provide priority services in the event of a health emergency. Residents can contact ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601 or email Service@Oakville.ca to check on the status of any service.

The health and safety of our residents, staff, and visitors are our highest priorities.

COVID-19 Status Update, March 11 2020, Mayor Rob Burton